Accused Christchurch Gunman to Face 50 Murder Charges, Say New Zealand Police

The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks last month will face 50 murder charges when he appears in court on Friday.

AFP

Updated:April 4, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
Accused Christchurch Gunman to Face 50 Murder Charges, Say New Zealand Police
This image taken from the alleged shooter Brenton Tarrant’s video, which was filmed on March 15, 2019, shows him as he drives and he looks over to three guns on the passenger side of his vehicle in New Zealand. (AP Photo)
Christchurch: The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks last month will face 50 murder charges when he appears in court this week, New Zealand police said Thursday.

"The man arrested in relation to the Christchurch terror attacks will face 50 murder and 39 attempted murder charges when he appears in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday," police said in a statement.
