1-min read

Accused in Pakistan Hindu Girl Death Case Says She Wanted to Marry Him

Nimrita Chandni, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana district and a social activist, was found lying on a cot by her friends on Monday with a rope tied to her neck.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Accused in Pakistan Hindu Girl Death Case Says She Wanted to Marry Him
Representative image.
Loading...

Karachi: One of the accused detained in the case of a Pakistani Hindu girl who was found dead in her hostel room on Saturday claimed that the victim was in love with him and they wanted to marry.

Nimrita Chandni, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana district and a social activist, was found lying on a cot by her friends on Monday with a rope tied to her neck.

Among the 32 detained by the police for questioning were two of the victim's classmates taken in custody after tracing the call data from the deceased's cell phone.

Mehran Abro claimed that the victim was in love with him and they wanted to marry, the Express Tribune reported.

A professor at the dental college from where the victim's body was found has also claimed that Chandni was worried regarding some issue in her personal life and had spoken to him several times. She had cried during the conversations.

"I need the strength to get out of this mess," he quoted her as saying.

However, the professor added that Chandni never revealed the cause for her reported anguish.

The police also investigated a man named Wasim Memon for his interest in the relationship, the report said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Masood Bangash contacted Chandni's family and asked them to register a case against the vice-chancellor of the university, the report said.

Chandni's room was locked from inside when the body was discovered. Police have not yet ascertained whether she committed suicide or was murdered.

The girl hailed from Ghotki district, which recently witnessed riots after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy.

Host of pictures and other materials, including exam passes, were found from Chandni's hostel room, the report said.

The laptop of Chandni was also being analysed for possible clues, the report quoted police as saying.

