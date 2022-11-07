‘Act Now, Stop Abuse of Citizens by Rogue Elements’: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Urges Prez Alvi

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on President Arif Alvi to “act now” and stop the massive “abuse” of citizens at the hands of “rogue elements” in the government.

In a letter to the president accessed by CNN-News18, Khan has stated that since the removal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country has been “confronted with an ever-increasing scale of false allegations, harassment, arrests, and custodial torture”.

He alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah “repeatedly issued death threats” to him and that he was informed of an assassination plot “hatched by PM Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military official”.

Khan requested that as the head of the State of Pakistan and “also as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces under Article 243 (2)” of the Constitution, Alvi take note of the “following serious wrongdoings that undermine Pakistan’s national security”.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and the First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore, to inquire after the health of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, who was wounded during a failed assassination attempt while he was addressing the (1/6) — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 5, 2022

‘THE WRONGDOINGS’

In a three-point list, he highlighted the “wrongdoings”.

Firstly, he maintained that “a breach of the Official Secrets Act occurred when confidential conversation between myself as PM, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS)” and another military official were leaked to the media.

Khan stated that “the parameters of a military information organisation such as the ISPR also need to be clearly defined and limited to information relating to defence and military issues”.

He called on President Alvi “as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces” to initiate the “drawing up of these clear operational lines for the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)”.

THE ASSASSINATION BID

During his long march on Thursday, Khan nearly escaped an assassination attempt after being shot at. He sustained bullet injuries in the right leg and underwent a surgery. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and has been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

On Saturday, President Alvi and first lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore to inquire about the health of Khan and stayed with him for almost three hours.

The president and the first lady expressed their best wishes and prayed for his (Khan’s) speedy recovery. During the meeting, Alvi, and Khan also exchanged views of the dire political and economic situation of the country.

ALLEGATIONS, COUNTER

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded constitution of a “full court commission” by the Supreme Court to probe Khan’s allegations.

Khan said he welcomed Sharif’s demand for constitution of a full court judicial commission to probe the failed assassination bid on him. “But first, the accused should be removed from their positions. The judicial commission should investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif. The judicial commission should also investigate the cipher,” he said.

With PTI Inputs

