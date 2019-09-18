'Act of War': US Secretary Mike Pompeo Says Iran Behind Attacks on Saudi Oil Installations

Jeddah: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday described strikes on key Saudi oil installations as an "act of war", reiterating that it was an "Iranian attack".

"This was an Iranian attack," he told reporters on his plane before landing in the western city of Jeddah, calling it "an act of war". He added there was no evidence the attacks had been launched from Iraq, amid media speculation the drones had been fired from there.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke Wednesday of a "united diplomatic response" to the attack on Saudi oil installations, Downing Street said without mentioning a military option.

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners. They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon," the British leader's office said in a statement.

UN experts are expected in Saudi Arabia to lead an international inquiry into the attacks.

