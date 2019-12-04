Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Acted Instinctively, Says Man Who Fought Knife-wielding London Bridge Attacker

Earlier accounts of the incident suggested that Lukasz had prodded Khan with a narwhal tusk that had been ripped from the wall of the hall. But Lukasz said the person shown in some video of the day was not him.

Associated Press

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Acted Instinctively, Says Man Who Fought Knife-wielding London Bridge Attacker
Tributes are placed by the southern end of London Bridge in London. (Image: AP)

London: The Polish porter who fought off a knife-wielding attacker in the London Bridge stabbings said Tuesday that he acted instinctively in trying to prevent others from being hurt.

In a statement issued by London’s Metropolitan Police, the man identified only as Lukasz said he had gone to work as normal at Fishmongers’ Hall “when the unimaginable and tragic terrorist attack happened.”

Usman Khan stabbed two people to death and injured three others Friday before being shot and killed by police on the bridge.

Earlier accounts of the incident suggested that Lukasz had prodded Khan with a narwhal tusk that had been ripped from the wall of the hall. But Lukasz said the person shown in some video of the day was not him.

"I and several others tried to stop a man from attacking people inside the building,” he said. “I did this using a pole I found. Someone else was holding a narwhal tusk.”

Khan was attending an event at the hall and had returned for the afternoon session when he started stabbing people. Police believe he acted alone.

He was pursued onto London Bridge and restrained by staff from the venue and others from the conference, including former inmates. Police shot him after he flashed what looked like a suicide vest. It turned out to be fake.

"The man attacked me, after which he left the building,” he said. “A number of us followed him out but I stopped at the bollards of the bridge. I had been stabbed and was later taken to hospital to be treated. I am thankful that I have now been able to return home.”

Khan’s family said Tuesday they were “saddened and shocked” by what he did.

Khan’s relatives also issued a statement through the police, saying that the “totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured.”

Khan had been released from prison last year after serving eight years for an al-Qaida-linked plot to set up a training camp in Pakistan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com