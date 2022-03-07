Active Shooter Situation In Joint Base Andrews; Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff Depart Safely

Reports of an active shooter situation in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland late on Sunday caused alarm amid the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband and second gentleman of the US Doug Emhoff.

NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow in a series of tweets said that there was a lockdown in Joint Base Andrews after reports surfaced of an active shooter. He said that Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff were safely off the air force base.

The Joint Andrews Base later issued a statement saying that the situation was resolved. “At approximately 9 pm today, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired. There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown," the statement read.

ALL KEY INFO IN ONE TWEET (since seeing stuff reposted out of context)-Joint Base Andrews is on lockdown due to armed individual-VP & several cabinet officers had just landed here after trip to Selma but all are off base safely-Still waiting on clear info re: scope of this— Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) March 7, 2022

Also the environmental protection agency (EPA) administrator Michael S. Regan, education secretary Miguel A. Cardona, secretary of the department of housing and urban development Marcia Fudge and secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg were present in Joint Base Andrews but the NPR correspondent confirmed that they were also off base.

Told by a WH official that the four cabinet members who traveled back to JBA with Harris tonight - Buttigieg, Cardona, Fudge and Regan - are all safely off base.— Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) March 7, 2022

It remains unclear as to how these armed shooters escaped security and entered the heavily guarded base. The NPR correspondent said that no sirens were sounded but police cars were seen coming towards the base.

The Joint Base Andrews is the air force base from which the Air Force One, the US president’s official aircraft.

Kamala Harris and the aforementioned members of Biden’s cabinet were in Selma, Alabama where they commemorated the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” - when white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers in 1965 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The marchers were demanding for equal voting rights. Later on March 25 that year civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led thousands of nonviolent demonstrators from Selma to Montgomery.

Earlier in February, Doug Emhoff was evacuated from a school in Washington after a bomb threat was issued.

