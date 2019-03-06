English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adidas Executive Sentenced to Jail for Bribing Basketball Players
Evidence showed that the family of Dennis Smith Jr, who is now a point guard with the New York Knicks NBA team, received $40,000 in bribes.
(Image: NBA)
Loading...
New York: A former Adidas executive was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison for bribing young basketball players in a case illustrating the excesses of amateur sports in the US.
Jim Gatto, who was Adidas marketing director at the time, was convicted of making the payments to star high school basketball players in a bid to tie them to the sportswear company later in their careers.
The payments had three goals: first, to get them to go to a university sponsored by Adidas, second, to work with the company if they went pro and third, to sign with Christian Dawkins, an agent who collaborated with Gatto.
Evidence showed that the family of Dennis Smith Jr, who is now a point guard with the New York Knicks NBA team, received $40,000 through this process.
Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday, as was Merl Code, who was consulting for Adidas and took part in the scheme, according to prosecutors.
A witness who testified during the trial of the three men said that Deandre Ayton - the first player selected in the 2018 NBA draft - would also have been a recipient of the scheme.
The trial has shed light on the practices of high-level university sports, which generate billions of dollars each year but whose athletes are unpaid outside of college scholarships.
Jim Gatto, who was Adidas marketing director at the time, was convicted of making the payments to star high school basketball players in a bid to tie them to the sportswear company later in their careers.
The payments had three goals: first, to get them to go to a university sponsored by Adidas, second, to work with the company if they went pro and third, to sign with Christian Dawkins, an agent who collaborated with Gatto.
Evidence showed that the family of Dennis Smith Jr, who is now a point guard with the New York Knicks NBA team, received $40,000 through this process.
Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday, as was Merl Code, who was consulting for Adidas and took part in the scheme, according to prosecutors.
A witness who testified during the trial of the three men said that Deandre Ayton - the first player selected in the 2018 NBA draft - would also have been a recipient of the scheme.
The trial has shed light on the practices of high-level university sports, which generate billions of dollars each year but whose athletes are unpaid outside of college scholarships.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40th ODI Ton
- Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- #SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmongers to Choose Love Instead
- Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results