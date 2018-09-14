English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Admiral William McRaven Who Blasted Trump Steps Down from Pentagon Body
Admiral William McRaven, who supervised the 2014 Special Forces raid in Pakistan that killed Al-Qaeda kingpin Osama Bin Laden, resigned last month from the Defense Innovation Board, said Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza.
Washington, UNITED STATESU.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington March 5, 2013, with regard to the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2014. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: A celebrated retired admiral who berated President Donald Trump as "embarrassing" to the country has stepped down from his position on an influential Defense Department advisory body, the Pentagon said Thursday.
Admiral William McRaven, who supervised the 2014 Special Forces raid in Pakistan that killed Al-Qaeda kingpin Osama Bin Laden, resigned last month from the Defense Innovation Board, said Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza.
The resignation was effective on August 20, four days after McRaven published a scathing open letter to Trump in the Washington Post, blasting the president for punishing another critic, former CIA director John Brennan, by ordering Brennan's security clearance revoked.
Calling Brennan "one of the finest public servants I have ever known," McRaven wrote that "it would be an honour" to have his own security clearance revoked as well.
"Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation," McRaven said.
"If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken," he said.
The letter resonated deeply, as few serving and former military officers had joined in the strong open criticism of Trump from the intelligence community and bureaucracy.
The Defense Innovation Board brings together top private sector technologists and scientists to advise the Pentagon and the Secretary of Defense.
Admiral William McRaven, who supervised the 2014 Special Forces raid in Pakistan that killed Al-Qaeda kingpin Osama Bin Laden, resigned last month from the Defense Innovation Board, said Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza.
The resignation was effective on August 20, four days after McRaven published a scathing open letter to Trump in the Washington Post, blasting the president for punishing another critic, former CIA director John Brennan, by ordering Brennan's security clearance revoked.
Calling Brennan "one of the finest public servants I have ever known," McRaven wrote that "it would be an honour" to have his own security clearance revoked as well.
"Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation," McRaven said.
"If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken," he said.
The letter resonated deeply, as few serving and former military officers had joined in the strong open criticism of Trump from the intelligence community and bureaucracy.
The Defense Innovation Board brings together top private sector technologists and scientists to advise the Pentagon and the Secretary of Defense.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...