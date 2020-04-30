Adolf Hitler Death Anniversary: Did You Know These Facts About The Draconian Ruler?

Known in history as the worst dictators of all time, Adolf Hitler killed himself on April 30, 1945. He was only 56 when he shot himself in a Berlin bunker as his Nazi party was nearing defeat in the hands of the allies.

His partner Eva Braun too killed herself on the same day. Apparently, it was his wish that both their bodies were first burnt and then buried.

The leader of the infamous Nazis had carried out the ‘holocaust’, an act of mass killing, in which he killed more than six million Jews.

One of the most dreaded ways used to kill people was the gas chambers. Nazi workers would keep hundreds of Jews in concentration camps and then gassed groups of Jews to death. He referred to Jews as ‘devilish’ and hated them.

It is said that he had immense affection for his mother but hated for his father. He was born in Austria and was raised in Linz. In the year 1907, he had left Linz in order to pursue fine arts in Vienna. He was, however, rejected twice by the Academy of Fine Arts. Two years later, he had very little money as he did not get success in selling paintings and postcards. As a result, he had to stay in a shelter for the homeless. After which he lived in a public dormitory for men until 1913.

His life took a turn after this as he rose in ranks in the political and societal ladder.

Hitler’s autobiography Mein Kampf which he had written in 1924 while he was in prison for high treason is till date considered to be one of the world’s most dangerous books.