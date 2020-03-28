WORLD

1-MIN READ

Adviser Runs Out After UK PM Boris Johnson Tests COVID-19 Positive

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters)

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Johnson announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus but would continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

  • IANS London
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Dominic Cummings, a senior adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was seen running out of Downing Street after the latter announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

In a clip widely shared on social media, Cummings was seen running out of the back gate of Downing Street carrying a bag, the London-based Metro newspaper said in a report on Friday.

The camera zooms in on Cummings' face as he looks away from the press and then makes a swift exit clutching the bag.

Cummings, seen as the Prime Minister's key aide, was reported to have been behind the government's initial strategy of "herd immunity", to deal with the pandemic, the report further said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Johnson announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus but would continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

He became the second high-profile British leader to test positive for coronavirus in recent days after Prince Charles, the heir to the the throne.

Some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock whose announcement came shortly after the Prime Minister's.

The UK has so far reported 14,751 confirmed coronavirus cases with 761 deaths.

