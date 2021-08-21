The Story Behind Image of Afghan Baby Being Passed Over Wall at Kabul Airport

The Afghan baby, who was filmed being lifted over a wall at Kabul’s international airport on Thursday, has been reunited with his father, according to US Marines. US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said the Marines took the baby to a hospital at the airport for a check-up.

“The parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill, and so the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that’s at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child’s father," Kirby said.

Pictures and videos of the toddler had gone viral on social media, raising concerns among people across the world who wondered what happened to the baby after being separated from parents. In the videos the baby can be seen being handed up to a soldier, leaning down over razor wire to grab it by the arm.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the situation outside Kabul airport as “very dire and difficult," as several member countries pressed for evacuations to continue beyond Biden’s August 31 deadline.

Thousands of desperate Afghans clutching papers, children and some belongings thronged Kabul airport where gun-toting Taliban members urged those without travel documents to go home. In and around the airport, at least 12 people have been killed since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

