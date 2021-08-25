CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home » News » World » Afghan Citizens Evacuated to Italy Will Be Vaccinated
1-MIN READ

Afghan Citizens Evacuated to Italy Will Be Vaccinated

Yet still unprotected, and in hiding, are untold numbers of Afghans who tried to build a fledgling democracy. They include Afghans who worked with foreign forces, and who are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban, along with aid workers. (AP Photo, File)

Yet still unprotected, and in hiding, are untold numbers of Afghans who tried to build a fledgling democracy. They include Afghans who worked with foreign forces, and who are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban, along with aid workers. (AP Photo, File)

Earlier in the day, Italian ministers told lawmakers that 2,659 Afghans have already reached Italy

Italy will offer Afghan citizens evacuated to Italy from their homeland the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Premier Mario Draghi’s office said Tuesday he has asked the Italian army general in charge of the national vaccination program to work out a plan so evacuees of recent days can receive the vaccine.

If they want a vaccine they will receive them at locations around the country. Right after they arrive in Italy, evacuees are issued humanitarian visas and are tested for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Italian ministers told lawmakers that 2,659 Afghans have already reached Italy, and nearly 1,100 more were at Kabul airport awaiting Italian flights. (AP) .

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 25, 2021, 15:00 IST