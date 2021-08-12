Afghan Diaspora in US to Protest Against Pakistan’s ‘Proxy War’ in Afghanistan

The Afghan diaspora will stage demonstrations on August 14 near the Pakistan embassy in Washington D.C. against Islamabad for allegedly supporting the Taliban, which has taken Afghanistan to ransom. The diaspora will be demanding Pakistan — which allegedly has long been helping the Taliban surreptitiously — to end the “proxy war” in Afghanistan, Hindustan Times reported. One of the posters regarding the protest read: “#Stop Proxy War in Afghanistan.”

Such protests by the Afghan diaspora were carried out in other countries as well. Last month, the diaspora held a demonstration, highlighting how terror outfits carry out their activities in Pakistan. In Germany, the diaspora had protested in front of Brandenburg Gate against Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the affairs of Afghanistan.

In the past few days, social media had been abuzz with a massive campaign against Pakistan. ‘#SanctionPakistan’ was trending on all social media platforms in Afghanistan, said Afghan journalist Habib Khan, who had urged the international community to listen to the diaspora.

Hashtags, including ‘SanctionPakistan’, ‘Stop Proxy War’, and ‘Stop Supporting’ terrorist groups were also trending in Afghanistan as the Taliban made rapid gains in the country, with as many as ten provinces now being controlled by the rebels.

Pakistan has, however, repeatedly rubbished the allegations of assisting the Taliban, saying that it’s a campaign to defame the country. Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that there have been attempts to blame Pakistan for Afghanistan’s situation.

The Taliban have captured more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week, the latest being the city of Ghazni on Thursday. The US intelligence has warned that Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. Tens and thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced as a result of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

