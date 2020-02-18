Afghan Election Runner-up Contests Result Declaring Ashraf Ghani as Winner, Says Will Form His Own Govt

Kabul: Afghan presidential election loser Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday contested the final results that declared his rival Ashraf Ghani the winner of last year's poll, vowing he would form his own parallel government.

"Our team, based on clean and biometric votes, is the victor and we declare our victory. The fraudsters are the shame of history and we announce our inclusive government," Abdullah said at a press conference in Kabul.

Earlier on Tuesday, Afghan election officials said final results showed he had won 39.52% of last September's vote, while Ghani had taken 50.64%.

"The election commission... declares Mr Ashraf Ghani, who has won 50.64% of the votes, as the president of Afghanistan," Election Commission Chief Hawa Alam Nuristani told a press conference in Kabul. "May God help him in serving the people of Afghanistan... I also pray that peace comes to our country," she added.

The results had been delayed for nearly five months after allegations of vote-rigging from Ghani's main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, forced a recount.