Afghan Envoy's Daughter Briefly Abducted in Pakistan, 'Severely Tortured': Afghanistan

The Afghanistan government on Saturday said the daughter of its ambassador to Pakistan was temporarily kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Saturday.

Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was on her way home when she was seized for several hours and “severely tortured", the foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details.

“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital," it said.

The foreign ministry called for an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats in other countries.

Recommended For You

Neither Pakistan’s foreign ministry nor Islamabad Police responded to requests for comment, reported Reuters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here