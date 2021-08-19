CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » World » Afghan Footballer Zaki Anwar Among Those Who Died After Fall from Plane at Kabul Airport: Report
1-MIN READ

Afghan Footballer Zaki Anwar Among Those Who Died After Fall from Plane at Kabul Airport: Report

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

Crowds of people seeking to flee Aghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.

An Afghan national team footballer died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday, the Afghan news agency Ariana said on Thursday.

Crowds of people seeking to flee Aghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.

Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 and that the death had been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 19, 2021, 21:57 IST