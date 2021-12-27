Afghan Forces Rip Apart Barbed Wire Fence Put Up by Pak as Border Dispute between Neighbours Escalates

The Special Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have destroyed barbed wire put up in the Gushta district of eastern Nangarhar province by Pakistani forces on the Durand Line a week ago, sources have told CNN-News18. Pakistani forces reportedly wanted to erect and widen the fence.

Nangarhar province’s head of General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) Doctor Bashir was leading the operation in the border district of Gushta, said the sources.

The incident indicates growing tensions between the two countries over a nettlesome border dispute even as Pakistan has been trying to increase its clout in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August, including pushing its aides into the new government.

A video clip from the scene shows that Bashir is addressing Pakistani forces and threatening them with harsh repercussions if they repeat their act again.

“Next time if you look bad at Afghanistan, I will come and take this area (only hundreds of metres from Pakistan’s soil) and will make it my frontline to wage war with you," he says. “I swear by Allah that waging war with you makes me happier than waging war with the Jewish…Don’t even urinate down here. If you come a step further, I will fight you here…” This is accompanied by shouts of “death to Pakistan" from Taliban soldiers.

Unconfirmed reports say that Pakistani forces launched artillery fire on Kunar province on Monday night after the incident in the Gushta district of Nangarhar province.

Pakistan has nearly completed its barbed wire fencing on the entire Durand Line that stretches approximately 2,400 km between the two countries.

