1-MIN READ

Afghan Govt Frees First 100 Taliban Prisoners After Militants Offer Ceasefire to Mark Eid: Official

Image for representation.



The government plans to free up to 2,000 Taliban inmates as a 'goodwill gesture' in response to the Sunday's ceasefire offer, boosting efforts to launch peace talks.

  • AFP Kabul
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
Some 100 Taliban prisoners were released from a military prison in Afghanistan Monday as part of the government's response to a surprise ceasefire offered by the militants to mark the Eid al-Fitr festival.

"The government of Afghanistan has today released 100 Taliban prisoners from Bagram prison," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal told AFP.

The government plans to free up to 2,000 Taliban inmates as a "goodwill gesture" in response to the Sunday's ceasefire offer, boosting efforts to launch peace talks.


