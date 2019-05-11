Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Afghan Journalist Mena Mangal Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Kabul

Mangal, who had worked as a news presenter for three local TV networks, was attacked by the gunmen on Saturday morning.

Associated Press

Updated:May 11, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
File photo of Mina Mangal.
Kabul: An Afghan official says that unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a journalist and adviser to the country's parliament in the capital Kabul.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, says that Mena Mangal, a cultural adviser for the lower house of the parliament and former TV presenter, was killed when she was on her way to work Saturday morning.

Rahimi said one or possibly more assailants escaped from the scene. Kabul police have launched an investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police say that it is not clear whether the murder was a terror act or the result of a personal dispute.

Both Islamic State group and Taliban militants regularly carry out attacks in the capital.


