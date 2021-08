An Afghan military plane has crashed inside Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country’s defense ministry said Monday, confirming earlier reports.

“The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way," ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash taking place late Sunday in Uzbekistan’s southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.

