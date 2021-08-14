Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Says 'Remobilising Security' Top Priority Amid Reports of Resignation

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday did not resign from his post but said in a recorded message that there was a huge threat and remobilising Afghan security and defence forces is our top priority, Tolo News reported.

He did not mention anything about his resignation and said “consultations" were taking place to try and end the war.

“As a historic mission, I will not let the imposed war on people cause more deaths," he said.

“Therefore, I have started extensive consultations inside the government with the elders, political leaders, representatives of people, and international partners on achieving a reasonable and certain political solution in which the peace and stability of the people of Afghanistan are envisaged," he said.

There have been reports on Ghani resigning as president as the Taliban has captured city after city over the last one week in Afghanistan and now are on the gates of Kabul. Ghani’s address comes at a time when Kandahar the country’s second-largest city and Herat, the third-largest city have already fallen.

While the government forces have not been able to stand against the Taliban forces, Ghani praised the forces “that have defended the nation courageously and showed strong determination".

News18 has learned from sources that Ghani is likely to step down and leave with this family to another country as the Taliban threat looms closer.

Sources have also said that his speech is a clear indication that there will be no further war with the Taliban. As the situation worsens, it is most likely that Ghani will resign.

Earlier in the day sources had said that Ghani may announce his resignation when he addresses the nation on Saturday, however, that did not happen.

This comes a day after the Ghani government offered power-sharing to the Taliban that refused to accept it. The peace negotiations committee is said to be drawing up a new plan which will see the complete ouster of President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Top sources told CNN-News18 that the new formula is being worked out for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan. In this peace formula, the Ghani administration will have to step down.

