GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 59/59 seats
28 10 4 3 3 2 2 1 2 4
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
1000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand2/2 seats
1100000000
Karnataka4/4 seats
1300000000
Kerala1/1 seats
0000000001
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana3/3 seats
0000300000
Uttar Pradesh10/10 seats
9000000001
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal5/5 seats
0140000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 87
UPA 57
OTH 100
0
»
1-min read

Afghan Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 10 at Wrestling Match

The Taliban controls large areas of Helmand, source of much of Afghanistan's opium crop. But government forces, backed by heavy US air strikes, have succeeded in preventing Lashkar Gah from falling and have made advances in some districts.

Reuters

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Afghan Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 10 at Wrestling Match
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan: A car bomb in the southern Afghan province of Helmand killed at least 10 people and wounded 35 who had gathered on Friday for a wrestling match, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which went off outside the match venue in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah and in front of a crowd that included the Helmand governor and local lawmakers.

The governor's spokesman said the driver of the car detonated his bomb after he was prevented from entering the venue.

The Taliban controls large areas of Helmand, source of much of Afghanistan's opium crop. But government forces, backed by heavy US air strikes, have succeeded in preventing Lashkar Gah from falling and have made advances in some districts.

The city, which came under serious threat from the insurgents last year, had been relatively quiet in recent months following offensives by security forces.

However, Friday's attack, which followed a suicide blast in Kabul on Wednesday that was claimed by Islamic State, underlined the continued threat of violence across much of Afghanistan with the approach of spring, when fighting tends to pick up.

President Ashraf Ghani has offered to hold peace talks with the Taliban but there has so far been little sign the insurgents are willing to end their fight to drive out foreign forces and re-establish their version of strict Islamic law.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hindi Cinema Stars Laud News18 Reel Movie Awards For Honouring New-Age Cinema

Hindi Cinema Stars Laud News18 Reel Movie Awards For Honouring New-Age Cinema

Recommended For You