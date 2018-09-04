GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jalaluddin Haqqani, Founder of Dreaded Haqqani Terror Network, Dies in Afghanistan

"Just as he endured great hardships for the religion of Allah during his youth and health, he also endured long illness during his later years," SITE quoted the Afghan Taliban statement as saying.

AFP

Updated:September 4, 2018, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jalaluddin Haqqani, Founder of Dreaded Haqqani Terror Network, Dies in Afghanistan
File photo of Jalaluddin Haqqani. (Reuters)
Loading...
Kabul: The founder of the Haqqani network, one of Afghanistan's most effective and feared militant groups, has died after a long illness, their allies the Afghan Taliban announced Tuesday.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, whose son Sirajuddin Haqqani now heads the brutal group and is also the Taliban's deputy leader, died "after a long battle with illness", the Taliban said in a statement.

Jalaluddin "was from among the great distinguished Jihadi personalities of this era," the Taliban said in the English version of its statement posted on Twitter.

He was an Afghan mujahideen commander fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s with the help of the US and Pakistan.

Jalaluddin gained notoriety for his organisation and bravery, garnering attention from the CIA and a personal visit from US congressman Charlie Wilson.

A fluent Arabic speaker, Jalaluddin also fostered close ties with Arab jihadists, including Osama Bin Laden who flocked to the region during the war. Later, Jalaluddin became a minister in the Taliban regime.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...