English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Afghan Taliban Kills At Least 12 In Car Bomb Attack on Military Base
Two gunmen who tried to enter the compound were shot dead, says Mohebullah Sharifzai, spokesperson for the Maidan Wardak provincial governor
Image for representation
Loading...
KABUL: The Afghan Taliban killed at least 12 security force members in a car bomb attack on a military base in the central province of Maidan Wardak on Monday, officials said.
Two gunmen who tried to enter the compound were shot dead, Mohebullah Sharifzai, spokesperson for the Maidan Wardak provincial governor, said.
"A (second) car, packed with explosives, was also discovered and defused," he added.
Mohammad Salem Asgharkhil, the province's health director, said 28 wounded members of the security forces had been taken to hospital.
"Looking at the damage, the number of casualties may rise and our health team is still searching for victims," he told Reuters.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack that killed or wounded dozens.
The insurgents have increased attacks in recent months in their effort to overthrow the Western-backed government and restore their version of hardline Islamic law, even as talks with the United States to try to end the 17-year war have gathered pace.
Strategically located along the route connecting Kabul to the south, Maidan Wardak is a staging ground for suicide bombings in the capital by insurgents who control nearby mountain villages.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Two gunmen who tried to enter the compound were shot dead, Mohebullah Sharifzai, spokesperson for the Maidan Wardak provincial governor, said.
"A (second) car, packed with explosives, was also discovered and defused," he added.
Mohammad Salem Asgharkhil, the province's health director, said 28 wounded members of the security forces had been taken to hospital.
"Looking at the damage, the number of casualties may rise and our health team is still searching for victims," he told Reuters.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack that killed or wounded dozens.
The insurgents have increased attacks in recent months in their effort to overthrow the Western-backed government and restore their version of hardline Islamic law, even as talks with the United States to try to end the 17-year war have gathered pace.
Strategically located along the route connecting Kabul to the south, Maidan Wardak is a staging ground for suicide bombings in the capital by insurgents who control nearby mountain villages.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Why Unnecessary Create it All Again
- Kangana Ranaut on #MeToo: Not Sexually, but Have Been Harassed by Actors on Sets
- Serena Williams Edges Top Seed Simona Halep to Keep Australian Open Title Hopes Alive
- Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Fear Keeps Iran Alive at Asian Cup
- Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results