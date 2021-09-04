Afghan Woman Activist Beaten Up By Taliban on Day 2 of Kabul Protest: Report

A video clip of a woman activist with a head injury and blood streaming down her face has been shared multiple times on social media, with the woman in the video claiming that she was beaten up by Taliban fighters on the second day of the women’s protest in Kabul. As reported by Asian news International (ANI), the woman has been identified as women’s rights activist Nargis Saddat.

Tolo News reported that the Taliban prevented activists and protesters from marching towards the presidential palace and lobbed tear gas on them, following which the protest turned violent.

Activists and protesters said they wanted to protest in front of the gate of the presidential palace, but members of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan did not allow them, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The Hindustan Times reported that videos of women being stopped have emerged on social media, while a video of the protest was also live-streamed. On Thursday women held protests in Herat demanding inclusion in the government, the report stated.

As per eyewitnesses, the Taliban also opened fire to disperse women and asked journalists to leave the scene, as reported by The Khaama Press News Agency.

The ANI report also mentioned that Saturday’s protest was the fourth all-women protest held in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over last month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here