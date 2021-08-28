CHANGE LANGUAGE
Afghan Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl 'Havva' on Evacuation Flight to Britain
Afghan Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl 'Havva' on Evacuation Flight to Britain

Turkish Airlines crew members pose with newly born Afghan baby girl Havva, which translates as Eve in English, during a flight between Dubai and Birmingham, U.K., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Via AP)

An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on Saturday with assistance from the cabin crew, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 metres (33,000 feet) in Kuwaiti airspace.

Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health, the statement said.

The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination, Turkish Airlines said.

