Afghanistan: Blast Kills Several Civilians Near Kabul Mosque, Say Taliban

An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed “a number of civilians" on Sunday, a senior Taliban official said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

ALSO READ | ‘Will Forgive Members Who Lay Down Weapons’: Imran Khan Govt in Talks With Pakistani Taliban

A prayer ceremony for Mujahid’s mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding “all people and friends are invited to attend".

Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP: “I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing.

“Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother in Eid Gah Mosque."

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting. Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul’s Emergency Hospital.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.