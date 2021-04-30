Car Bomb Blast in Afghanistan Kills At Least 14, Wounds 90

At least 14 people were killed and 90 wounded Friday by a car bomb in a southern Afghan regional capital, an official said, on the eve of the formal start of the US military’s withdrawal from the country.

The blast occurred in a residential area of Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province, as people were breaking their Ramadan fast.

“Until now, 14 people have been martyred and 90 others are wounded", interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

