Car Bomb Blast in Afghanistan Kills At Least 14, Wounds 90

At least 14 people were killed and 90 wounded Friday by a car bomb in a southern Afghan regional capital, an official said, on the eve of the formal start of the US military’s withdrawal from the country.

The blast occurred in a residential area of Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province, as people were breaking their Ramadan fast.

“Until now, 14 people have been martyred and 90 others are wounded", interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

first published:April 30, 2021, 23:27 IST