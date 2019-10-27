Afghanistan Delays Election Results till November Amid Allegation of Misconduct

Kabul: Afghan officials have set a new date for announcing the result of last month's presidential election, after several delays.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the Independent Election Commission, says Sunday preliminary results will be announced on November 14.

The initial deadline for sharing the results was delayed as the commission dealt with widespread accusations of misconduct in the polling, and technical problems with transferring ballot papers and data from a biometric system.

Afghans voted September 28 despite Taliban threats and violence. The lead candidates are President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who have led together a fragile coalition government.

If no candidate obtains over 50 per cent in the results, a second round of voting will be held.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.