Afghanistan is Liberated, Mujahideen Victorious, Say Taliban from Kabul Presidential Palace

Dozens of Taliban fighters have taken control of the presidential palace, declaring victory over the Afghan government in images broadcast on television.

“Our country has been liberated and the mujahideen are victorious in Afghanistan," one militant told news channel Al Jazeera from the palace.

The fighters showed reporters their weapons in a tour of the building, seized after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday after fleeing the country that the Taliban had won, as the militants entered Kabul — nearly 20 years after they were ousted from power by a US-led invasion.

Ghani left as the insurgents closed in on the capital, before ultimately entering the city and taking over the presidential palace, sealing a nationwide military victory in just 10 days.

The Taliban have carried out a lightning sweep of the country, with government forces collapsing without the support of the US military, which is finalising its withdrawal in alignment with an August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

The insurgents’ imminent takeover triggered fear and panic in Kabul among residents fearful of the group’s hardline brand of Islam, which it imposed during its 1996-2001 rule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here