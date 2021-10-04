Afghanistan: Islamic State Takes Responsibility for Kabul Mosque Blast

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Telegram.

A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban’s spokesperson, officials in the movement had said.

