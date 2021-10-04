CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RaveParty#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » World » Afghanistan: Islamic State Takes Responsibility for Kabul Mosque Blast
1-MIN READ

Afghanistan: Islamic State Takes Responsibility for Kabul Mosque Blast

For representation: Men leave after morning prayers at Eid Gah mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo/Reuters)

For representation: Men leave after morning prayers at Eid Gah mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo/Reuters)

A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital yesterday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Telegram.

ALSO READ | Taliban Say Islamic State Cell Destroyed in ‘Decisive’ Ops After Mosque Attack in Kabul

A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban’s spokesperson, officials in the movement had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 04, 2021, 23:04 IST