Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Al-Qaeda Regrouping in Taliban-controlled Nation; Indian-origin Man Abducted in Vehicle Used by Insurgents

Afghanistan LIVE Updates: United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said that they are noticing early signs that Al Qaeda may be regrouping in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. According to the Deputy Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency David Cohen, current intelligence reports indicate “some potential motion of Al Qaeda [returning] to Afghanistan," reported Intelnews.org. An Indian-origin businessman dealing in Afghanistan’s medicine market, named Bansri Lal was kidnapped by unknown miscreants. Matter so far seems to be a local crime-related issue and India is in touch with stakeholders in the matter and the Taliban is acting on it. Lal lived in Afghanistan and was not part of those who wanted to be evacuated back to India.

The Taliban government’s acting army chief of staff, Qari Fasihuddin said they are working to form a ‘regular’ and ‘strong’ army, Tolo News reported. “Our dear country should have a regular and strong army to easily defend and protect our country,” he said. The soldiers and officers of the former government will also be recruited for the new army, he told Tolo News. The Taliban has repeatedly said that former government army personnel will be called back to their duties. In a recent move, the Taliban said they will call back the former government police to maintain Kabul security along with Taliban forces.

Here are the live updates:

7:45 AM: Afghanistan’s central bank said that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists’ rule one month after they took back power. Most government employees have yet to return to work and in many cases salaries had already not been paid for months leaving millions scrambling to make ends meet.

