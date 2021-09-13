Afghanistan LIVE Updates: In First Highest-Level Foreign Visit Since Taliban Took Power, Qatar FM Meets Mullah Akhund

Afghanistan LIVE Updates: In the first highest-level foreign visit to Kabul since the group seized the capital last month, Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks with the Taliban-appointed prime minister on Sunday, a Taliban spokesman said. Sheikh Mohammed met Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and a number of other senior ministers, a Taliban spokesman said on Sunday.
“The meeting focused on bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance, economic development and interaction with the world,” according to a statement from Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.
The Taliban’s new Higher Education minister said on Sunday that women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to rebuild after decades of war but gender-segregation and Islamic dress code will be mandatory.
UN Seeks $600 Million To Avert Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis | The United Nations is convening an aid conference in Geneva on Monday in an effort to raise more than $600 million for Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover. Even before the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul last month, half the population – or 18 million people – was dependent on aid. That figure looks set to increase due to drought and shortages of cash and food, U.N. officials and aid groups warn.
The issue of women's education has been one of the central questions facing the Taliban as they seek to persuade the world that they have changed since the harsh fundamentalist rule they imposed in the 1990s when women were largely banned from studying or working outside the home.
Taliban officials have said women will be able to study and work in accordance with sharia law and local cultural traditions but strict dress rules will apply. Haqqani said hijab religious veils would be mandatory for all female students but did not specify if this meant headscarves or compulsory face coverings.
Taliban Say Women Can Study at University but Classes Must Be Segregated | Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to rebuild after decades of war but gender segregation and Islamic dress code will be mandatory, the Taliban's new Higher Education minister said on Sunday.
Afghan Pilots Start Leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, Despite Taliban Pressure-source | U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel who fled to Uzbekistan and were held in an Uzbek camp for about a month started departing the country on Sunday, a pilot told Reuters. They left under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban pressure for the return of the pilots and aircraft. Reuters previously disclosed tension at the Uzbek camp, with Afghan pilots fearing being sent back to Afghanistan and being killed by the Taliban. The Taliban say they will not carry out reprisal killings after seizing control of the country in August.
The group released pictures of Sheikh Mohammad meeting new Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, while photographs of him with former president Hamid Karzai circulated on social media.
In Doha, the foreign ministry confirmed he held meetings with the new Afghan government as well as with Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, former chief peace negotiator for the ousted government.
Qatar FM Visits Kabul for Talks with Taliban | Qatar's foreign minister held talks in Afghanistan on Sunday, becoming the most senior official to visit the country since the Taliban's takeover on August 15. A Taliban official tweeted that Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met senior officials of the new Afghan regime, although details were not disclosed.
The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, said the new Taliban government, named last week, would “start building the country on what exists today” and did not want to turn the clock back 20 years to when the movement was last in power.
He said female students would be taught by women wherever possible and classrooms would remain separated, in accordance with the movement’s interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
“Thanks to God we have a high number of women teachers. We will not face any problems in this. All efforts will be made to find and provide women teachers for female students,” he told a news conference in Kabul.
Qatar is considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Taliban and played a pivotal role in the massive U.S.-led airlift of its own citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries.
The Qatari capital Doha was also the home of the Taliban’s political office which oversaw the negotiations with the United States that eventually led to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here