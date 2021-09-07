Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Taliban Announce New Govt, Mohd Hassan Akhund to be Leader of Council

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund is set to lead the new Taliban ‘caretaker government’ in Afghanistan, and the militant group’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy Afghan leader, Taliban said in a press conference today.
said Mullah was set to announce the first members of its new government on Tuesday night, an official said.
“It was agreed that we would announce a new government before a formal ceremony could be held,” Ahmadullah Wasiq said, adding “some members” of the cabinet would be announced at a press conference.
Taliban Announce New Govt, Mohd Hassan Akhund to be Leader of Council | Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund is set to lead the new Taliban 'caretaker government' in Afghanistan, and the militant group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy Afghan leader, Taliban said in a press conference today. "Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund will be the leader of council minister of Afghanistan," said Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban Spokesperson.
Afghanistan News: New Afghan Govt to be Announced Shortly | The Taliban are set to announce the new government of Afghanistan following their takeover of the war-torn country mid-August, within a few short moments. Some names of the new Cabinet will be announced during a press conference, sources told CNN-News18.
'They are Defeated and Gone, Can't Stop Us': Taliban Paint US Embassy Wall With Militant Flag
The Taliban have painted the United States Embassy wall with its flag, after a complete withdrawal of the country's forces.
Afghanistan News: China, Italy leaders moot G20 summit on Afghanistan | Italian leader Mario Draghi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss holding an extraordinary G20 summit on the situation in Afghanistan. Draghi and Xi "mainly discussed the recent developments of the Afghan crisis and the possible areas of international cooperation to manage it, including the G20," the Italian premier's office said in a statement. Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 forum of global economic powers, wants to call a meeting of its heads of state and government on Afghanistan as soon as possible. The idea is to widen the global discussion on the crisis to countries including Russia and China.
Disfiguring Policewoman's Face, Shooting Folk Singer: Status Check Of ‘Amnesty’ Promised By Taliban in Afghanistan
Thousands have tried to flee Afghanistan since the Taliban forcibly wrested the reins of the country as the world watched in shock.
Afghanistan News: South Korea Says 'Willing to Work With New Govt' | South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says Seoul is willing to work with a new Afghanistan government led by the Taliban if it follows “international convention, respects basic human rights and refuses to provide refuge for terrorism.” Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam spoke at a briefing on Tuesday where he addressed comments by Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, who in an interview with South Korean broadcaster SBS called for Seoul to reopen its embassy in Kabul, saying that the safety of South Korean diplomats would be ensured. “The (Seoul) government will closely monitor the changes in the internal political situation of Afghanistan and will closely coordinate with the international community in responding to the matter,” Choi said.
'Rubbed my Nose on the Ground', 'Was Kicked': Afghan Journalists Recount Horror After Arrest by Taliban
The Taliban arrested journalists or drove them away after firing gunshots to disperse a rally against Pakistan's interference in the country, according to various Afghan media outlets.
Afghanistan News: Seventy-eight Evacuees Discharged from ITBP Quarantine Centre | Seventy-eight people, including 53 Afghan nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban last month, were discharged from an ITBP facility here on Tuesday after 14 days in quarantine mandated by the government to check the spread of COVID-19. Besides 53 people from Afghanistan (34 men, nine women and 10 children), the group includes 25 Indians (18 men, five women and 12 children), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said. Read more
READ | UNICEF Trying to Reunite Evacuated Afghan Children with Families
UNICEF is trying to reunite hundreds of Afghan children who were separated from their families and evacuated to various countries during the hurried U.
READ | Seventy-eight Afghanistan Evacuees Discharged from ITBP Quarantine Centre
New Delhi: Seventy-eight people, including 53 Afghan nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban last month, were discharged from an ITBP facility here on Tuesday…
Afghanistan News: Blinken says Taliban renew vow to let Afghans 'freely depart' | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the Taliban had reiterated a pledge to allow Afghans to freely depart Afghanistan following his meeting with Qatari officials on accelerating evacuations, AFP reported. US President Joe Biden has faced mounting pressure amid reports that several hundred people, also including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban told the United States that "they will let people with travel documents freely depart," Blinken told a news conference in Doha where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Qatari opposite numbers."We will hold them to that," he added.
UN Says Basic Services in Afghanistan Are Collapsing | Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and food and other aid is starting to run out, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday. OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a U.N. briefing that millions of Afghans were in need of food aid and health assistance, urging donors to give more ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan on Sept. 13.
Pakistan is not setting up any new camp to accommodate Afghan refugees trying to flee the war-ravaged neighbouring country after the Taliban seized power in Kabul, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said. Rashid said that there are no Afghan refugees at the border and the government has not established any camp in the area, the Business Recorder newspaper reported.
78 Afghanistan Evacuees Discharged from ITBP Quarantine Centre | Seventy-eight people, including 53 Afghan nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban last month, were discharged from an ITBP facility here on Tuesday after 14 days in quarantine mandated by the government to check the spread of COVID-19. Besides 53 people from Afghanistan (34 men, nine women and 10 children), the group includes 25 Indians (18 men, five women and 12 children), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.
WATCH | Taliban Open Fire After Protesters Chant 'Death to Pakistan', Some 'Beaten Up'; Scribes Arrested.
Taliban Open Fire After Protesters Chant 'Death to Pakistan', Some 'Beaten Up'; Scribes Arrested.— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 7, 2021
Vishnu Prakash, Former Diplomat with his views while @AnchorAnandN shares details with @SiddiquiMaha. pic.twitter.com/iJafZLlgDm
Earlier today at least 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad, who have long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement. Pakistan's intelligence chief Faiz Hameed was in Kabul at the weekend, reportedly to be briefed by his country's ambassador but is likely to have also met with Taliban officials. (image credits: TOLO News)
READ | Loss of Innocence: Skilled in Warfare, All You Need to Know About Taliban's Child Soldiers, Pak Involvement
With the takeover of Afghanistan, UN has warned the Taliban are already carrying out severe rights abuses in Afghanistan including 'summary executions' of civilians, the recruitment of child soldiers…
Turkey Says Working with Qatar, US on Operation of Kabul Airport | Turkey is working with Qatar and the United States about operating Kabul airport and is in talks with the Taliban, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding security at the airport was the main issue. Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that 19 Turkish technicians were in Kabul, holding talks with Qataris about the airport. Turkey has told the Taliban that it would not take part in the airport mission unless its units are involved in security. Cavusoglu said the Taliban could ensure security outside the airport, but they would need a more reliable mechanism inside.
The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has led to a boom for Afghan arms dealers.
Boom time for Afghan arms dealers in Taliban heartland. #AFP https://t.co/t7or5xiHgp pic.twitter.com/a0uJWvieck— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) September 5, 2021
Taliban Fire Shots to Disperse Anti-Pakistan Rally | The Taliban fired shots in the air Tuesday to disperse dozens of people protesting in Kabul against Pakistan's involvement in Afghan affairs, AFP staff at the scene reported. Around 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad.
According to reports, Taliban has open fired on anti-Pakistan protesters who were marching towards Kabul Serena Hotel where the Pakistan ISI director is living.
#Breaking (Asvaka Exclusive)— Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) September 7, 2021
Happening now near Presidential Palace.
Taliban open fire on anti-Pakistan protesters who were marching towards ARG & Kabul Serena Hotel where the #Pak ISI director is living. pic.twitter.com/XvtMcM3OcI
Blinken, Austin Meet in Qatar on Afghan Evacuations | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin opened talks Tuesday in key diplomatic hub Qatar as they try to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The top officials from President Joe Biden's security team began a meeting at the foreign ministry with their counterparts after a dinner on arrival Monday with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
Reports say that Afghan people are protesting against Pakistan and raising slogans in support of resistance forces in Balkh. "Long live resistance, death to Pakistan” slogans were raised.
معترضان بلخی: «زنده باد مقاومت، مرگ بر پاکستان»#آماج_نیوز pic.twitter.com/otANbWhenO— Aamaj News (@AamajN) September 7, 2021
READ | Meet Hasan Akhund: One of Taliban's Low-Profile 'Original 30' Likely to Head Afghanistan
After days of consultations, the Taliban have nominated Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the new head of state, according to senior leaders, a media report said.
Afghanistan in Focus, Putin Confidant Nikolai Patrushev to Meet Ajit Doval | Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will arrive in Delhi on Tuesday evening, and is scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday. Sources told News18 that regional issues of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be in focus during their meeting. “Russia is our old ally and we want good relationship with them," top sources in government of India said, adding that Doval is likely to brief Patrushev on regional security challenges and situation. The Russian NSA is a very close confidant of President Vladimir Putin.
US Announces First American Departures Since Afghan Pullout | Four Americans left Afghanistan by land on Monday with Taliban knowledge in the first departures arranged by the US government since its military pullout, a US official said. The four US citizens left by land and were greeted by American diplomats, said a senior official, without specifying to which country they crossed. "The Taliban did not impede them" and were aware of the effort, the official told reporters accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken flying to Qatar.
Taliban Claim Control of Panjshir, Opposition Says Resistance Will Continue | The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul on Monday, declaring that they had completed their takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound after fighting over the weekend with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), commanded by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.
The Taliban today fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in the capital, the latest protest since the hardline Islamist movement swept to power last month. The Islamists have yet to announce a government, but Afghans — fearful of a repeat of the group’s previous brutal reign between 1996 and 2001 — have staged small, isolated demonstrations in cities including the capital Kabul, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. On Tuesday at least 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad, who have long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement. Pakistan’s intelligence chief Faiz Hameed was in Kabul at the weekend, reportedly to be briefed by his country’s ambassador but is likely to have also met with Taliban officials.
The previous day, a small group of women in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif gathered in a protest for their rights. Defiant women also came together in Herat last week demanding they be allowed to participate in the new government. Tuesday’s demonstration comes after the Taliban claimed total control over Afghanistan a day earlier, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last holdout of resistance against their rule.
Fahim Dashti, a well-known journalist and spokesperson for the Resistance Front, was killed during a clash in Panjshir province late on Monday, according to local TOLO News. The report quoted the National Resistance Front officials as saying that he was targeted by Pakistan Air Force drones in Anaba district of the province — a claim rejected by the Taliban. Fahim Dashti held various jobs over his career including media adviser, a member of the Afghanistan Journalist Federation, managing director of Subh-e-Kabul weekly magazine, and as head of the Afghanistan National Journalists Union, TOLO News stated.
The Taliban on Monday claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of resistance against their rule. Following their lightning-fast victory in mid-August over the former Afghan government’s security forces and the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war, the Taliban turned to fighting the forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.
As the Islamist hardliners claimed victory, their chief spokesman warned against any further attempts to rise up against their rule while urging former members of the security forces to join their regime’s ranks. “With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. “Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another,” he later added at a press conference in Kabul.
The Taliban published a video of their flag being raised over the governor’s house in Panjshir — underscoring a historic win that has seen the anti-Taliban bastion defeated for the first time during 40 years of conflict. It remained in the hands of resistance fighters during Soviet rule, a subsequent civil war and the Taliban’s first regime of the late 1990s.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) in Panjshir — made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces — on Sunday acknowledged suffering major battlefield losses and called for a ceasefire. But on Monday the group said in a tweet that its fighters were still present in “strategic positions” in the valley.
The NRF includes local fighters loyal to Ahmad Massoud — the son of the famous anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud — as well as remnants of the Afghan military that retreated to the Panjshir Valley.
As Taliban fighters amassed in the valley, Massoud on Monday called on Afghans in and out of the country to “rise up in resistance”.
Taliban Government
The Taliban are yet to finalise their new regime after rolling into the capital Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the militants themselves.
As they undertake a mammoth transition into overseeing key institutions and cities of hundreds of thousands of people, Mujahid said an interim government would first be announced, allowing for later changes.
“Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues,” he said at a press conference.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more “inclusive” than during their first stint in power, with a government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup — though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.
Women’s freedoms in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule. This time, women will be allowed to attend university as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, the Taliban’s education authority said in a lengthy document issued on Sunday.
But female students must wear an abaya (robe) and niqab (face-veil), as opposed to the even more conservative burqa mandatory under the previous Taliban regime.
However, some universities in Kabul remained closed on Monday and those that did open saw a drastic fall in the number of students — some who complied with the new rules, and others who resisted.
Afghans are also facing a host of other challenges, including looming financial and humanitarian crises, although the Taliban on Sunday pledged to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers and aid access in a meeting with the UN humanitarian chief.
Flurry of Diplomacy
The international community is coming to terms with the new Taliban regime with a flurry of diplomacy. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday in Qatar, a key player in the Afghan saga.
Qatar, which hosts a major US military base, has been the gateway for 55,000 people airlifted out of Afghanistan, nearly half the total evacuated by US-led forces after the Taliban takeover.
Shortly before Blinken’s landing, an official disclosed that four Americans had left Afghanistan by land to an undisclosed neighbouring country with Taliban knowledge, in the first departures arranged by Washington since its chaotic military pullout.
Blinken will also speak to the Qataris about efforts alongside Turkey to reopen Kabul’s airport, which is necessary for flying in humanitarian aid and evacuating remaining Afghans.
Blinken will then head Wednesday to the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, a temporary home for thousands of Afghans moving to the United States, from which he will hold a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on the crisis alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pledged to “do everything we can to ensure” safe passage out of Afghanistan for over 300 Afghans eligible for relocation for their work with British forces but who were left behind in the evacuation efforts.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here