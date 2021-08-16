Afghanistan Taliban News LIVE: Germany Slams US on Withdrawal Decision; 5 Dead at Kabul Airport Amid Chaos

#WATCH | Delhi | Afghan national Zara breaks down over the current situation in her country, says,"...Never felt so helpless, disappointed, and hopeless ... All our 20-year achievements have just been washed away in days..." pic.twitter.com/5LCvR22ONO

I wanted to serve my country after completing my studies...The Taliban are kind of allied with Pak & we're in India, not safe to go back. But if we stay here, Indian govt will not grant us visas. We have become like a leaf, being pushed wherever the wind is: Afghan National Jawed

Following the Taliban’s collapse in 2001, Baradar is believed to have been among a small group of insurgents who approached interim leader Hamid Karzai with a letter outlining a potential deal that would have seen the militants recognise the new administration.

UK Reverses Rule Pertaining to Chevening scholarship | ​ UK govt has reversed its order of not taking Afghan nationals for Chevening scholarship this year due to the chaos. There was a campaign on. Now, the Afghans will be allowed to travel for the scholarship

#AI126 changed course and exited Afghanistan airspace shortly after entering. https://t.co/3Jd3pUmPvX #TVR750 now changing course as well. https://t.co/EYjZDBq25L UNCONFIRMED Notam from OAKX: Afghanistan airspace available, but uncontrolled by ATC. pic.twitter.com/3dT2UkUpdt

US Flag Comes Down from Embassy Amid Evacuation | Those leaving include American citizens who have been living in Afghanistan, locally employed staff oftheUS mission in Kabul and their families, and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals. Also part of the departure plan are thousands of Afghans eligible for US special immigrant visas. Nearly 2,000 of those with special visas have arrived in the United States over the past two weeks.(AP) .

Emirates Airline Suspends Flights to Kabul | Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul until further notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city. “Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan . A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/mvJKdf8ZQE

Taliban Leadership May Arrive in Kabul Today, Plans on 'Broad-based Govt' to Get Int'l Legitimacy | Taliban leadership is likely to arrive in Kabul from Doha on Monday, sources told News18. Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai, Afghan Reconciliation Council head Abdullah Abdullah and former PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are trying to negotiate with the militant group to establish an interim broad-based government.

Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Cj7xXE4vbx

The long war in Afghanistan reached a potential watershed on August 6 when Taliban fighters took over Zaranj, a dusty frontier town with a population of some 63,000 on the Afghan-Iranian border. Though geographically and politically marginal, Zaranj was the first provincial centre to fall during a month of rapid advances.

“In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” said 33-year-old Khatera, who was shot by the insurgent fighters in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province last year and her eyes gouged out after the assault. She has been living with her husband and toddler for her treatment in Delhi since November 2020. It was her father, a former Taliban fighter, who conspired the attack on her, she told News18 in Delhi on Sunday. READ FULL STORY

Afghanistan News: Russia Says Won't Recognise Taliban | CNN has reported that Russia has refused to recognise Taliban as the emboldened insurgents lay their seige on Aghanistan. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Afghanistan, recognising the Taliban in Afghanistan will depend on the Taliban's actions, and the nation 'won't rush to do it'.

Afghanistan Taliban News: People 'Dropped' from Plane | An Afghan news agency has shared a video of people being dropped from a plane that took off from Kabul airport. People have been desperate to escape the country after the Taliban laid seige and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country yesterday.

Sharad Pawar on Afghanistan | Sharad Pawar, commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, said: "We will have to be alert, and will have to take precautions in the long run. There was a time when except Pakistan and China, our relationship with other countries was good. But today, it is time to review our foreign policy with respect to all other countries. Situation not good. But this is a sensitive issue. We will be with the government. This is about national security."

Afghanistan News: Taliban Collect Weapons from Civilians in Kabul | Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said. "We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters. City resident Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

Afghanistan News: EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on Taliban Situation Tuesday | EU foreign ministers will hold crisis talks via videolink Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan as European nations scramble to evacuate personnel from the country, diplomats told AFP. Member states and Brussels are frantically trying to pull their foreign and Afghan staff out of Kabul amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban's takeover of power.

Afghanistan News: Taliban Enter News Network's Compound, Take Weapons | Afghanistan's Tolo News reported that armed Taliban entered the network's Kabul compound on Monday and collected government-issued weapons before fleeing with 'assurances' that the premises would remain'safe,' according to the network's official Twitter account.

Afghanistan Taliban News: Iran's Raisi Says US 'Defeat' in Afghanistan a Chance for Lasting Peace | Iran's new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that the "defeat" of the United States in Afghanistan must usher in a durable peace in the neighbouring war-wracked country. "The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should offer an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country," Raisi said, according to a statement published by the presidency, after Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital Kabul.

Afghanistan News: Flights from Kabul Land in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan | On Sunday evening, 18 passenger flights from Kabul landed in Tajikistan and 28 in Uzbekistan's Termez city, TOLO news quoted sources as saying. Most passengers were airport workers, according to reports. In Tajikistan, they were greeted by the Afghan ambassador Zahir Aghbar.

Afghanistan News: Russia in Contact With Taliban | Russia is in contact with Taliban officials via its embassy in Kabul, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Monday, a day after the Afghan government collapsed and the capital fell to the Islamist insurgent group. "They are talking in Kabul. All contacts are being made there at the moment. The embassy is dealing with this," the representative, Zamir Kabulov, told Reuters by telephone in an interview. The contact began when the Taliban deployed guards to the Russian embassy after the insurgents captured Kabul. "It went absolutely calmly amd without incident. They (the Taliban) came and took it (the embassy) under guard," he said.

Afghanistan News: 80 People Trapped in a Gurudwara in Kabul | About 80 people are trapped in a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan, CNN-News18 reports. Afghan National Sanmeet Singh arrived at the Afghan Embassy to seek help, and is asking the Indian government to evacuate Indians from there.

Afghanistan News: IIT Bombay on Afghan Students | Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay says they have 11 Afghani students, of whom two are on the campus. Nine others have enrolled for the course, but because of pandemic are studying from Afghanistan. They are trying to make arrangements to get them to India for their safety.

Afghanistan News: Germany Slams US on Withdrawal Decision as Taliban Take Over | German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the decision taken by the United States on withdrawing troops was partly due to the country's 'domestic politics', criticising the move as Taliban lay seige on the country. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had earlier fled the country.

Afghanistan News: Malala Yousafzai Says 'Deeply Worried' for Women, Minorities | Shocked at the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has said she is "deeply worried" for women, minorities and human rights advocates living in the strife-torn country. The 24-year-old rights activist, who was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 in Pakistan's Swat region for her campaign for the education of girls, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians in Afghanistan. Read more

Afghanistan News: Russia says President Ashraf Ghani Fled With Cars and Helicopter Full of Cash | Russia's embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, the RIA news agency reported. Ghani, whose current whereabouts are unknown, said he left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. He said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

As Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul on Monday after a swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, shocking visuals emerged of thousands of people mobbing the city's airport in a bid to flee the group's…

Urge @DrSJaishankar , MEA, GoI, to arrange for immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation. @MEAIndia

Afghanistan News: Punjab CM Asks Centre to Evacuate Sikhs | Amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Punjab's chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh urged External affairs minister S Jaishankar to arrange for the immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs.

Stocks Mostly Down as China Recovery Weakens, on Afghan Fallout | Stock markets mostly retreated on Monday as weak Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus and the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan gnawed at investor sentiment. Europe's main equity indices were lower after widespread falls across Asia. Oil prices were down more than 1.0 percent, while the dollar mostly firmed against its main rivals.

The UN Security Council, under the Presidency of India, will meet again today around 7:30 pm to discuss the grim situation in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover. The move comes after Russia said that it was working with other countries to hold a discussion on complete military takeover of the country by insurgents. Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France, and China. It remains unclear how the Taliban would be regarded by the United Nations should the movement declare itself the legitimate power.

Taliban takeover has plunged Afghanistan’s future into uncertainty with several countries trying to fly out their natives, while residents rush to Kabul airport in hope of leaving the country. UK’s defence secretary B Wallace has said that their country is targeting 1,200-1,500 evacuations a day and there are plans in place to ‘keep planes flowing’. Air India meanwhile confirmed that the Afghan airspace has been shut amid chaos at the airport and commercial flights have been suspended.

As president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh said that he was in “his soil and with the people; for a cause and purpose”. He added that opposing “Pakistan-backed oppression and brutal dictatorship” is their legitimacy. UK prime minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, said that UK is working with its partners to send a clear message through NATO meet on Friday that “nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban”.

Sources told News18 that the situation in the war-torn country is “extremely bad” and posts have been deployed by Taliban. “Roads towards airport almost closed,” a source said. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul airport as people tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban retook the country in little more than a week. This came after US President Joe Biden began the final withdrawal of troops, closing America’s longest war.

A visibly upset woman, who arrived in Delhi on Monday from the war-torn nation, said that the Taliban are going to kill them. “I can’t believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,” she said.

The United States led more than 65 nations in urging the resurgent Taliban to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for any abuses. “The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter as the State Department released a statement signed by its close allies. “Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life,” the joint statement said.

The country also lowered the flag on its embassy in Kabul and has relocated almost all staff to the airport, where US forces are taking over air traffic control, officials said Sunday. “We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights,” the Pentagon and State Department said in a joint statement.

