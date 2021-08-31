Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: 20-Year War Ends as Last US Troops Leave Afghanistan; Taliban Celebrate 'Complete Independence'

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The US military has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end a brutal 20-year war — one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. Celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday, and elated senior Taliban officials hailed the event as a watershed moment. The withdrawal came after the fraught final days of a frantic mission to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had helped the US-led war effort — and which left scores of Afghans and 13 US troops dead in a suicide attack last week. That attack — claimed by the Islamic State’s Afghan offshoot — gave edgy urgency to the risky US-led international airlift from Kabul, and also revealed the possible troubles ahead for Afghanistan as the Taliban move to form a government and actually rule.
The withdrawal came before the end of August 31, the actual deadline set by President Joe Biden to call time on America’s longest war — one that ultimately claimed the lives of more than 2,400 US servicemembers. “I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens,” US General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters Monday Washington time. “Tonight’s withdrawal signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation but also the end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11th, 2001.”
The final flight left at 1929 GMT Monday – just before the start of Tuesday in Kabul, he said. Biden said he would address the nation on Tuesday in Washington.
The United States descended on Afghanistan and its Taliban government in 2001 in the wake of the September 11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sought sanctuary in the country.
Afghanistan Live Updates | A first group of 149 Afghan evacuees landed late Monday in North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere, AP reports. The passengers on a private Afghan Kam Air flight that arrived at Skopje international airport were employees of Western organisations in Afghanistan and members of their families.
Girls and boys attending classes at a government school in Kabul on the day the US withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan, ending its longest war.
Learning time.@AFP's Aamir Qureshi photographs girls and boys attending classes at a government school in Kabul on the day the US withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan, ending its longest war pic.twitter.com/CaOcV6mtyU— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 31, 2021
READ | Picture of Last US Soldier Leaving Afghan Soil Sums Up 20-Year Ignoble War That Ended With Taliban's Victory
The commander of American military forces on the ground in Afghanistan and Washington's ambassador there were the last to board the final evacuation flight from Kabul on Monday, the head of US Central…
Taliban Guard Airport as Most NATO Troops Leave Afghanistan | Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Western leaders acknowledged their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden's Tuesday's deadline to withdraw from the country.
Blinken Says America has Begun New Diplomatic Mission in Afghanistan, Moves Embassy to Qatar | The United States has begun a new diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as the US withdrew its last troops from the country ending the 20-year war in the South Asian nation. Blinken said the US has shut down its diplomatic mission in Kabul and moved the embassy to Doha in Qatar. Now, US military flights have ended, and our troops have departed Afghanistan. A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun. It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over. A new diplomatic mission has begun, Blinken said in his address to the nation. More than 1,23,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan, including about 6,000 American citizens, he said.
US Flies More Evacuees Out as Withdrawal Deadline Nears | America's 20-year war in Afghanistan entered its final hours Monday with the last Americans seeking to be evacuated and the U.S. military preparing to end its airlift and depart the Taliban-controlled capital. “Obviously we are reaching the end of our prescribed mission,” Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor of the Pentagon's Joint Staff told reporters, adding that details of the final evacuation movements were being kept secret for security reasons. Speaking at the same news conference, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was not too late for any remaining Americans to get to the Kabul airport for evacuation flights.
US Military Disabled Scores of Aircraft Before Leaving Kabul Airport | The US military disabled scores of aircraft and armoured vehicles as well as a high-tech rocket defence system at the Kabul airport before it left Monday, a US general said. AFP: Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said 73 aircraft that were already at Hamid Karzai International Airport were “demilitarised,” or rendered useless, by US troops before they wrapped up the two-week evacuation of the Taliban-controlled country. “Those aircraft will never fly again... They’ll never be able to be operated by anyone,” he said.
The US military has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end a brutal 20-year war
#WATCH | The US military has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end a brutal 20-year war — one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. https://t.co/2f27cgt9d6 pic.twitter.com/LWRrO4prup— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 31, 2021
What Happens to Americans and At-risk Afghans Left Behind? The Biden administration has said it expects the Taliban to continue allowing safe passage for Americans and others to leave Afghanistan after the US military withdrawal is completed. But there are concerns about how those citizens will be able to leave if there is no functioning airport. Tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans, such as interpreters who worked with the US military, journalists and women’s rights advocates, have also been left behind. It is unclear what their fate will be but officials are concerned that the Taliban may retaliate against them.
US Military Disabled Scores of Aircraft Before Leaving Kabul Airport | The US military disabled scores of aircraft and armoured vehicles as well as a high-tech rocket defence system at the Kabul airport before it left Monday, a US general said. AFP: Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said 73 aircraft that were already at Hamid Karzai International Airport were “demilitarised,” or rendered useless, by US troops before they wrapped up the two-week evacuation of the Taliban-controlled country. “Those aircraft will never fly again... They’ll never be able to be operated by anyone,” he said.
UNSC notes "that the Taliban statement of August 27 in which the Taliban committed that Afghans will be able to travel abroad, may leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, and may exit Afghanistan via any border crossing, both air & ground."
In the UNSC resolution accessed by ANI, UNSC notes "that the Taliban statement of August 27 in which the Taliban committed that Afghans will be able to travel abroad, may leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, and may exit Afghanistan via any border crossing, both air & ground"— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021
READ| Why US Stuck to August 31 Deadline for Afghanistan Pullout? Joe Biden to Tell Americans Today
US President Joe Biden said that he would address the American people on Tuesday on his decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31.
20-year Military Presence in Afghanistan Ends: Joe Biden | America's 20-year-old military presence in Afghanistan has ended, President Joe Biden announced, hours after the United States withdrew all of its soldiers from the war-ravaged country. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended, he said, thanking armed forces for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled -- in the early hours of Tuesday (August 31) with no further loss of American lives. Biden said he will address the nation on Tuesday. For now, I will report that it was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned. Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead.
Blinken Says Under 200 Americans in Afghanistan | Secretary of State Antony Blinken says fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan who want to leave and the US will continue to try to get them out. Blinken says the number of Americans left may be closer to 100. He says the US would work with Afghanistan's neighbors to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the Kabul airport re-opens. Speaking shortly after the Pentagon announced the completion of the US military pullout Monday, Blinken said the US Embassy in Kabul will remain shuttered and vacant for the foreseeable future. He says American diplomats who had worked from the now-closed embassy will be based in Doha, Qatar.
READ | With UNSC Set to Adopt Resolution on Afghanistan, Here's What the Document Mentions and Doesn't
The UN Security Council is expected to adopt a resolution Monday requiring the Taliban to honor their commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan, but the measure won't cite a "safe zone"…
Taliban Celebrate Victory as US Troops Leave Afghanistan | Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure of the U.S. cargo planes marked the end of a massive airlift in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, fearful of the return of Taliban rule after the militants took over most of the country and rolled into the capital earlier this month.
Ending Afghan War Historic Accomplishment of Biden, Says Ajay Jain Bhutoria | Ending the 20-year-old war in Afghanistan is a historic accomplishment of President Joe Biden, Indian-American Democratic leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria has said. Bhutoria has been one of the strongest supporters of Biden from the very first day of his presidential campaign. This is a historic accomplishment and milestone achievement by President Biden to put an end to this chaotic and 20 years long war, Bhutoria, who is from the Silicon Valley, said. He said Biden as a commander in chief successfully led troops and diplomats to carry out this highly risky mission in Kabul with unparalleled results.
US military flights have ended and our troops have departed Afghanistan: US Secy Antony Blinken
As of today, we have suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar. We will use the post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan. US military flights have ended and our troops have departed Afghanistan: US Secy Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/sDDlkfN6ol— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021
As Troops Return, UK Under Pressure Over Afghans Left Behind | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “colossal” effort to airlift civilians from Kabul, as U.K. troops and diplomats flew home after the two-week mission, ending 20 years of British military involvement in Afghanistan. In a video message, Johnson praised the “colossal exertions” of British troops engaged in “a mission unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes.” But his government is facing criticism for leaving behind hundreds, or even thousands, of vulnerable Afghans whom the U.K. had promised to protect.
READ | Evacuated Afghan Kids Need New Livers after Eating Poisonous Mushrooms in Poland
The mayor of a Polish town appealed for organ donors on Monday after two children evacuated from Afghanistan fell so ill after eating poisonous mushrooms they need liver transplants.
UN Security Council Urges Taliban to Let People Leave Afghanistan | A divided UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan but did not mention the creation of a safe zone in Kabul, as suggested by the French president on Sunday. Reuters reports that the resolution, which had 13 votes in favour and abstentions by Russia and China, also stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian access, upholding human rights, reaching an inclusive political settlement and combating terrorism.
Last US Soldier Leaves Afghanistan
The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan had “gained full independence” with the US withdrawal, and Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban official, said he was “proud” to witness “these historic moments”.
AFP correspondents in the city heard celebratory gunfire from several Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone.
The return to power a fortnight ago of the Taliban movement, which was toppled in 2001 when the United States invaded in retaliation for the carnage on 9/11, triggered a massive exodus of people who fear a new version of hardline Islamist rule.
The evacuation flights have taken more than 123,000 people out of Kabul airport, according to McKenzie, but he admitted not everyone who wanted to leave was able to, and that the “diplomatic mission” to allow others to leave will continue. How that process will unfold is unclear.
The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Monday, requiring the Taliban to honor a commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan in the days ahead, and to grant access to the UN and other aid agencies, but did not create a “safe zone” in Kabul.
But talks are ongoing as to who will now run Kabul airport. The Taliban have asked Turkey to handle logistics while they maintain control of security, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yet accepted that offer. And it was not immediately clear which airlines would agree to fly in and out of Kabul.
The regional Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, rivals of the Taliban, posed the biggest threat to the withdrawal when it carried out a devastating suicide bombing outside the airport last week.
On Monday, they claimed to have fired six rockets at the airport. A Taliban official said the attack was intercepted by the airport’s missile defence systems.
An AFP photographer saw a destroyed car with a launcher system still visible in the back seat.
The United States said Sunday it had carried out a drone strike against a vehicle threatening the Kabul airport that had been linked to the regional Islamic State chapter — its second targeting IS-K in recent days. But on Monday, it looked like they had possibly made a terrible mistake.
Members of one family told AFP they believed a fatal error had been made, and that 10 civilians were killed.
“My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my small daughter.. nephews and nieces,” Aimal Ahmadi told AFP.
A spokesman for US Central Command said Sunday that the US was “aware of reports of civilian casualties” and was investigating. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life,” he said.
In recent years, the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here