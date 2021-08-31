Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: 20-Year War Ends as Last US Troops Leave Afghanistan; Taliban Celebrate 'Complete Independence'

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan had “gained full independence” with the US withdrawal, and Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban official, said he was “proud” to witness “these historic moments”.

AFP correspondents in the city heard celebratory gunfire from several Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone.

The return to power a fortnight ago of the Taliban movement, which was toppled in 2001 when the United States invaded in retaliation for the carnage on 9/11, triggered a massive exodus of people who fear a new version of hardline Islamist rule.

The evacuation flights have taken more than 123,000 people out of Kabul airport, according to McKenzie, but he admitted not everyone who wanted to leave was able to, and that the “diplomatic mission” to allow others to leave will continue. How that process will unfold is unclear.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Monday, requiring the Taliban to honor a commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan in the days ahead, and to grant access to the UN and other aid agencies, but did not create a “safe zone” in Kabul.

But talks are ongoing as to who will now run Kabul airport. The Taliban have asked Turkey to handle logistics while they maintain control of security, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yet accepted that offer. And it was not immediately clear which airlines would agree to fly in and out of Kabul.

The regional Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, rivals of the Taliban, posed the biggest threat to the withdrawal when it carried out a devastating suicide bombing outside the airport last week.

On Monday, they claimed to have fired six rockets at the airport. A Taliban official said the attack was intercepted by the airport’s missile defence systems.

An AFP photographer saw a destroyed car with a launcher system still visible in the back seat.

The United States said Sunday it had carried out a drone strike against a vehicle threatening the Kabul airport that had been linked to the regional Islamic State chapter — its second targeting IS-K in recent days. But on Monday, it looked like they had possibly made a terrible mistake.

Members of one family told AFP they believed a fatal error had been made, and that 10 civilians were killed.

“My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my small daughter.. nephews and nieces,” Aimal Ahmadi told AFP.

A spokesman for US Central Command said Sunday that the US was “aware of reports of civilian casualties” and was investigating. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life,” he said.

In recent years, the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

