Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: August 31 Deadline for Troop Pullout May be Extended, Says Biden; IMF Blocks Reserves from Taliban

Austin said the United States was not satisfied with how many people were being evacuated. “It’s obvious we’re not close to where we want to be in terms of getting the numbers through,” he said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed ways to accelerate evacuations of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan with his national security team on Wednesday, a White House official said. Biden did not take questions after delivering a White House speech about coronavirus vaccine booster shots, turning his back and walking away as reporters shouted.

US troops guarding the evacuation effort fired some shots in the air overnight to control crowds, but there were no indications of casualties or injuries, the Pentagon said earlier on Wednesday. Austin said there are about 4,500 U.S. military personnel in Kabul and there “have been no hostile interactions with the Taliban, and our lines of communication with Taliban commanders remain open.”

Speaking to reporters alongside Austin, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said there had been no intelligence to indicate that the Afghanistan security forces and government would collapse in 11 days, as they did.

Milley said intelligence had “clearly indicated, multiple scenarios were possible,” including a Taliban takeover following a rapid collapse of Afghan security forces and the government, a civil war or a negotiated settlement.

“The timeframe of rapid collapse – that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure,” Milley said.

The two top Republicans in the U.S. Congress, Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and Mitch McConnell of the Senate, requested a classified briefing for the “gang of eight” – the top eight relevant lawmakers – for a status report on the evacuation.

“It is of the utmost importance that the U.S. government account for all U.S. citizens in Afghanistan and provide the necessary information and means of departure to all those Americans who desire to leave the country,” they wrote in a letter to Biden.

Both Austin and Milley, who have served in Afghanistan, acknowledged that troops and veterans were finding the images from the evacuation troubling.

“I’m hearing strong views from all sides on this issue … what’s important is that each of us will work our way through this in our own way,” Austin said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here