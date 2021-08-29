Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Biden Believes Fresh Kabul Airport Attack Likely in '24-36' Hrs; PM Modi's Message on Evacuation

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: US military commanders believe that another terror attack like the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” President Joe Biden warned on Saturday. After a briefing from his national security team, Biden said in a statement that a US drone strike targeting the Islamic State-Khorasan group, which claimed responsibility for Thursday’s carnage at the airport, was “not the last.”
“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said.
The United States also warned of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Scores of Afghan civilians were killed in the Kabul bombing Thursday, along with 13 US troops — several of them born around the time US military operations in Afghanistan began 20 years ago.
Biden Administration No Different from Trump's: Iran's Khamenei | Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Joe Biden of making the same demands as his predecessor Donald Trump in talks to revive a nuclear deal. The multilateral deal that offers Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme was torpedoed by Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from it in 2018. A last round of negotiations between Iran and the deal’s remaining parties to revive the 2015 accord concluded in June with no resumption in sight.
US Hits IS Targets in Afghanistan, Says New Airport Attack 'Likely' | The United States took aim at the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, killing two high-level targets in a drone strike over the devastating suicide bombing at Kabul airport, as President Joe Biden warned another attack on the frantic airlift was "highly likely". A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday's carnage at one of the facility's main access gates.
The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.
The Taliban said on Saturday they would announce a new government for Afghanistan in the coming week and expected the economic turbulence and sharp currency falls that followed their take-over of the city two weeks ago to subside quickly. Zabihullah Mujahid, the movement's main spokesman, made the comments to Reuters as the U.S. military winds down its mission to evacuate U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans and withdraw troops from Kabul airport ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.
US Military Begins Withdrawal from Kabul Airport | US troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, the Pentagon said on Saturday, as the evacuation efforts from the Afghan capital entered their final stages. President Joe Biden sent thousands of troops to the airport as the Taliban swept through Afghanistan earlier this month to help evacuate American citizens, at-risk Afghans and other foreigners desperate to flee.
PM Modi said be it the Covid-19 crisis or the present situation in Afghanistan, India always helped its nationals in any part of the world. "Today, if any Indian is in trouble anywhere in the world, then India stands up to help him with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of people from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation Devi Shakti," the prime minister said.
India Stands with Its People Whenever They Are in Trouble: PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that despite many challenges India is evacuating its people from Afghanistan, asserting that if any Indian is in trouble anywhere in the world, the country stands up to help him with all its might. Modi, who was speaking after dedicating to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar through video link, referred to Operation Devi Shakti, India's complex mission to evacuate its citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul, and said that not just people, but Sikh holy scriptures have been brought back.
US Warns of 'Specific, Credible Threat' Near Kabul Airport | US on Saturday warned of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday's carnage at one of the facility's main access gates.
The leaders spoke as the US, along with the Nato, is set to complete its troop pullout from Afghanistan, capping its longest foreign war, spanning over 20 years after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. In a readout of the phone call, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: "They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations." Blinken and Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership, he said.
Blinken, Jaishankar Discuss Afghan Situation Over Phone | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. "Spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today to discuss our shared priorities including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership," Blinken tweeted.
The Pentagon said Saturday it had killed two “high profile” targets — logistics experts for the jihadist group — and wounded another in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan in retaliation for the suicide bombing. No civilians were hurt in the attack, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference in Washington.
“The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that’s a good thing,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. US troops have been scrambling in dangerous and chaotic conditions to complete a massive evacuation operation from the Kabul airport by an August 31 deadline.
Biden has pledged to stick to the agreed cut-off and had vowed to punish those responsible for the suicide blast. He said Saturday that the drone attack would not be the last. “We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” he said. “Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt.”
