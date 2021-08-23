Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: 145 Evacuated from Kabul Reach Delhi; Biden Still Hopes Afghan Airlift Will End by August 31

US President Joe Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by August 31, as the Islamists blamed Washington for harrowing scenes of chaos and despair at the airport in Kabul.

One week after the hardline militant group made a stunning return to power, terrified Afghans kept trying to flee, skeptical of Taliban promises of a softer version of their brutal 1996-2001 rule. Biden had previously set August 31 as the date to complete the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the United States and its allies have been unable to cope with huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights, leaving Kabul airport in disarray and the European Union warning it may be “impossible” to get everyone out before the deadline.

