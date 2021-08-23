Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: 145 Evacuated from Kabul Reach Delhi; Biden Still Hopes Afghan Airlift Will End by August 31

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: India evacuated around 145 people from Afghanistan on Monday which includes Indian and Afghan nationals amid a scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country in the wake of deteriorating security situation and increasing Taliban hostilities. Sources said flights-IndiGo 6E 1702 and Vistara UK284 have arrived at New Delhi’s IGI airport today morning and the passengers are undergoing immigration clearance and RT-PCR tests.
On Sunday, India evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul. Separately, 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, are being repatriated to India on Sunday night, the Indian embassy in Qatar said this evening.
Yesteray, a total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown out of Kabul to Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as the chaos continued at the airport in the Afghan capital. Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF 130J transport aircraft, officials said.
Uncertainty, Distress for Afghan Cricketers After Taliban Takeover | The crack of bat on ball echoes around Kabul's international stadium as Afghanistan's top cricketers prepare for their next tour -- just days after the country fell to the Taliban. The calm of the empty stadium is a surreal contrast to scenes just a few kilometres north, where tens of thousands of Afghans at Kabul airport are desperately trying to flee on evacuation flights.
President Joe Biden said Sunday that “a number of changes" had been made in Kabul to ease the ability of Americans and Afghan allies to flee the country amid emerging threats, and admitted there are discussions about extending the August 31 deadline for US troops to leave Afghanistan. “We have made a number of changes, including extending access around the airport and the safe zone," Biden said, speaking from the White House. While he said he didn’t “want to get into the details," he said, more of the people who need to get out are getting out.
Why is CAA Necessary? Hardeep Puri Points to Plight of Sikhs, Hindus | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said the recent turmoil in Afghanistan and troubles being faced by Sikhs and Hindus were why the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act was necessary. Puri, who handles the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Housing and Urban Affairs, shared a tweet: “Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act. #CAA."
Biden Says Still Hoping for Afghan Airlift to End by Aug 31 | US President Joe Biden said Sunday he was still planning to finalize the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31, but left the door open to extending the deadline if necessary. In a televised address from the White House on the chaotic exit, Biden said his "hope is we will not have to extend."
READ | 'Our Parents' Stories Coming True for Us': Afghan Women Students Face Bleak Future Post Taliban Takeover
A group of Afghan women too young to recall the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule are experiencing the same trauma once recounted by relatives after the group retook control of Afghanistan, leading thousands…
How the Valley Has Been Preparing to Fight? | Since the Taliban took control of the country following a lightning charge into the capital Kabul, thousands of people have made their way to Panjshir to both join the fight and find a safe haven to continue their lives, Ali Maisam Nazary had told the AFP. While the Taliban control the vast majority of Afghanistan, Nazary optimistically highlighted reports that local militias in some districts have already begun resisting their hardline rule and have formed links with Massoud’s NRF.
Where is Panjshir Located? | Panjshir, or the “Five Lions", is one of the thirty-four provinces of Afghanistan, located in the northeastern region of the nation containing the Panjshir Valley, which is nestled in the peaks of Hindu Kush in north of Kabul. The province is divided into seven districts and comprises 512 settlements. As of 2021, the population of Panjshir province was roughly 173,000. Bazarak serves as the provincial capital. It is now controlled by the Second Resistance, and the only province yet to be captured by the Taliban since the 2021 Taliban onslaught.
In Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who was assassinated by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks, has sought to assemble a force of around 9,000 people to counter the militants, the spokesman, Ali Maisam Nazary, told AFP. Pictures taken by AFP during training exercises show dozens of recruits performing fitness routines, and a handful of armoured humvees driving across the valley northeast of Kabul.
“Hundreds of Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control it, after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully," the group wrote on its Arabic Twitter account. Since the Taliban took control of the country following a lightning charge into the capital Kabul, thousands of people have made their way to Panjshir according to a spokesman for anti-Taliban forces.
Panjshir on Taliban Target, ‘Hundreds’ of Fighters Out to Capture Valley | The Taliban said on Sunday that “hundreds" of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group, AFP reported. Since the Taliban overran Afghanistan, flickers of resistance have begun to emerge with some ex-government troops gathering in the Panjshir, north of Kabul, long known as an anti-Taliban bastion.
US President Joe Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by August 31, as the Islamists blamed Washington for harrowing scenes of chaos and despair at the airport in Kabul.
One week after the hardline militant group made a stunning return to power, terrified Afghans kept trying to flee, skeptical of Taliban promises of a softer version of their brutal 1996-2001 rule. Biden had previously set August 31 as the date to complete the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the United States and its allies have been unable to cope with huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights, leaving Kabul airport in disarray and the European Union warning it may be “impossible” to get everyone out before the deadline.
