Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Taliban Shoots Pregnant Policewoman in Front of Her Family; Insurgents Stop Evacuees from Leaving

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of Resistance Force Spokesperson, was killed during fighting with the Taliban in Panjshir on Sunday. Sources said that he was killed in an indirect firing giving a major blow to the resistance forces.
The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan also put out a statement on Facebook saying, ” With deep touch and regret, we lost two dear brothers and colleagues and fighters today. Fahim Dashty, the head of the office of Amir Saheb Ahmad Masoud, and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor, the nephew of the national hero of Afghanistan in the battle against the fascist group. Congratulations on your martyrdom!”
Dashti was a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan journalists, ANI reported. The Panjshir Resistance Force on Sunday offered a peace settlement and want to amicably resolve things amid continuous attacks by the Taliban, Pakistani and Al Qaeda forces, sources told CNN-News18.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held telephonic calls with the top Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral ties with them. Khan called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations, the PM Office said in a statement.
UK PM Johnson to Address Lawmakers About Afghanistan Today | Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Monday about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid criticism of the handling of the evacuation and failure to predict how quickly the Taliban would sweep through the country. The United States and Britain withdrew from Afghanistan last month, and Johnson's foreign minister Dominic Raab has admitted that both countries misjudged the Taliban's capacity to seize control. The Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15.
Ahmad Massoud Says He is Ready to Talk with Taliban | The leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul said on Sunday he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting. Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), made the announcement on the group's Facebook page. Earlier, Taliban forces said they had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir after securing the surrounding districts.
"The U.N. delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter. Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month. Shaheen said the Taliban assured the U.N. delegation of "cooperation and provision of needed facilities."
Taliban Say U.N Promises Aid After Meeting with Officials in Kabul | Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.
1,000 People Awaiting Taliban Flight Clearance from Mazar-i-Sharif | About 1,000 people, including dozens of Americans and Afghans holding visas for the United States or other countries, remained stuck in Afghanistan for a fifth day on Sunday while awaiting Taliban clearance for flights out of the country, the New York Times reported. The newspaper reported that the situation facing those hoping to leave from the international airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif mirrored that of thousands who were unable to board flights from Kabul after the Taliban took the capital before U.S. troops withdrew.
An Afghan official at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif said that the would-be passengers were Afghans, many of whom did not have passports or visas, and thus were unable to leave the country. He said they had left the airport while the situation was sorted out. The top Republican on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, however, said that the group included Americans and they were sitting on the planes, but the Taliban were not letting them take off, effectively holding them hostage." He did not say where that information came from. It was not immediately possible to reconcile the accounts.
Taliban Stop Planes of Evacuees from Leaving but Unclear Why | At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days, officials said Sunday, with conflicting accounts emerging about why they flights weren't able to take off as pressure ramps up on the United States to help those left behind to flee.
Fighters from the so-called National Resistance Front (NRF) — made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces — have been holding out against the insurgents ever since they took over Kabul in August. ‘Acting’ President Amrullah Saleh, and Ahmad Massoud, son of late mujaheedin commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, have been leading efforts against the militant group.
The sources said that now, the Resistance Force wants ‘elders’ to take charge and ‘stop helping the war’, immediately.
Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism.
Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan’s army last month — and celebrations Monday when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war — the Taliban are seeking to crush resistance forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.
The Taliban are yet to finalise their new regime after rolling into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the hardline Islamists themselves.
