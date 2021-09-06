Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Taliban Shoots Pregnant Policewoman in Front of Her Family; Insurgents Stop Evacuees from Leaving

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of Resistance Force Spokesperson, was killed during fighting with the Taliban in Panjshir on Sunday. Sources said that he was killed in an indirect firing giving a major blow to the resistance forces.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan also put out a statement on Facebook saying, ” With deep touch and regret, we lost two dear brothers and colleagues and fighters today. Fahim Dashty, the head of the office of Amir Saheb Ahmad Masoud, and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor, the nephew of the national hero of Afghanistan in the battle against the fascist group. Congratulations on your martyrdom!”

Dashti was a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan journalists, ANI reported. The Panjshir Resistance Force on Sunday offered a peace settlement and want to amicably resolve things amid continuous attacks by the Taliban, Pakistani and Al Qaeda forces, sources told CNN-News18.