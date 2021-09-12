Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Resistance Leader Ahmad Massoud Still in the Country; US Halts Refugee Flights After Measles Cases Reported

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Afghan resistance forces fighting against Taliban, has not left Afghanistan. The Iranian news agency FARS quoted a source as saying that rumours about Massoud leaving Afghanistan for Turkey or any other place are false.
The report said that Massoud is said to be in a safe place and in contact with the Panjshir Valley. Taliban spokesman had earlier said that he had been told that Massoud and former vice president Amrullah Saleh had escaped to neighbouring Tajikistan, a report in ANI said.
The report said 70 percent of the main streets of Panjshir have been brought under Taliban’s control. “In recent days, the Taliban entered Panjshir and now 70 per cent of the main streets and passages are under their control, but the valleys of Panjshir are still under the complete control of the popular forces,” Qassem Mohammadi reportedly told FNA. The NRF said that the resistance forces are present at all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight.
Pak Spoiled Our Reputation, ISI Chief Creating Problems: Taliban Commander | Amid the government formation in Afghanistan, a fresh audio has gone viral indicating a rift between the Taliban and Pakistan over the cabinet positions and ISI Chief’s interference in the matter. In an audio, that went viral on Facebook on Friday, a Taliban Commander could be heard talking to other Commanders alleging that Pakistan has spoiled their reputation internationally. The rift between the Taliban and the Pakistan is considered to be on the recent cabinet formation in Afghanistan where the ISI chief proposed names from Haqqani and Quetta shura. The Taliban commander is heard saying that Faiz Hameed, the Punjabi General has created major problem for them.
READ | 'Hijab Not a Choice, Last Afghan Govt Misused Us for Beauty': Women Hold Pro-Taliban Rally
Afghan women wearing full face veils sat in rows at a Kabul university lecture theatre Saturday, pledging commitment to the Taliban's hardline policies on gender segregation.
The composition of the all-male, all-Taliban government was announced earlier this week and was met with disappointment by the international community which had hoped the Taliban would make good on an earlier promise of an inclusive lineup. Two decades ago, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with a heavy hand. Television was banned, and on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the horrific attacks on America, the news spread from crackling radios across the darkened streets of the Afghan capital of Kabul.
As World Marks 9/11, Taliban Flag Raised Over Seat Of Power | The Taliban raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, in a low-key ceremony, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the Talibans cultural commission. The flag-raising marked the official start of the work of the new government, he said.
US Halts Afghan Refugee Flights After Measles Cases Reported | Flights bringing Afghan refugees to the United States have been suspended after four cases of measles were detected among recent arrivals, the White House said Friday. The decision was made at the request of health authorities and as a precautionary measure, press secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing. The four people with measles have been placed in quarantine and contact tracing has begun.
Rosario, 25, was among 13 U.S. service members killed last month in a suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. She was helping to screen evacuees at a checkpoint at the airport's Abbey Gate when the bomb ripped through a crowd. About 7,100 U.S. military personnel have been killed in conflicts tied to the Sept. 11 attacks, with about 2,500 of those deaths happening in Afghanistan, according to the Costs of War project at Brown University's Watson Institute. The financial cost of those conflicts runs to nearly $6 trillion, according to the project.
One of the Last U.S. Marines Killed in Afghanistan Comes Home | U.S. Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario returned to her hometown in Massachusetts in a casket on Saturday, one of the last American soldiers killed in Afghanistan during a war set in motion exactly two decades ago by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Several hundred people gathered near the Farrah Funeral Home in Lawrence, Mass., where Rosario's remains arrived in a black hearse with a police motorcycle escort. Marines in dress uniform carried the casket into the funeral home, as veterans in the crowd, some of whom had not worn a uniform in years, snapped to attention.
The Taliban earlier claimed victory over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul on Monday, declaring that they had completed their takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front (NRF) has denied the claim.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound after fighting over the weekend with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), commanded by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.
“Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.
The Taliban assured the people of Panjshir, who are ethnically distinct from the Pashtun-dominated Taliban and fought against the Islamists during their 1996-2001 rule, that there would be no “discriminatory act against them”.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here