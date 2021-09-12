Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Resistance Leader Ahmad Massoud Still in the Country; US Halts Refugee Flights After Measles Cases Reported

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Afghan resistance forces fighting against Taliban, has not left Afghanistan. The Iranian news agency FARS quoted a source as saying that rumours about Massoud leaving Afghanistan for Turkey or any other place are false.

The report said that Massoud is said to be in a safe place and in contact with the Panjshir Valley. Taliban spokesman had earlier said that he had been told that Massoud and former vice president Amrullah Saleh had escaped to neighbouring Tajikistan, a report in ANI said.

The report said 70 percent of the main streets of Panjshir have been brought under Taliban’s control. “In recent days, the Taliban entered Panjshir and now 70 per cent of the main streets and passages are under their control, but the valleys of Panjshir are still under the complete control of the popular forces,” Qassem Mohammadi reportedly told FNA. The NRF said that the resistance forces are present at all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight.