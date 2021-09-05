Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Resistance Forces Say At Least 600 Taliban Fighters Killed in Panjshir; Kabul Airport Reopens for Aid

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Around 600 Taliban fighters were killed in fight against Afghan resistance forces in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Panjshir, the resistance forces have claimed. Taliban and opposition forces battled on Saturday to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the Islamist group, with both sides claiming to have the upper hand without producing conclusive evidence.

“About 600 Taliban terrorists have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning. More than 1,000 Taliban militants have been captured or surrendered themselves,” the resistance forces’ spokesperson Fahim Dashti tweeted, Hindustan Times quoted reports as saying.

However, the Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said the districts of Khinj and Unabah had been taken, giving Taliban forces control of four of the province’s seven districts. “The Mujahideen (Taliban fighters) are advancing toward the centre (of the province),” he said on Twitter.