Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Resistance Forces Say At Least 600 Taliban Fighters Killed in Panjshir; Kabul Airport Reopens for Aid

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Around 600 Taliban fighters were killed in fight against Afghan resistance forces in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Panjshir, the resistance forces have claimed. Taliban and opposition forces battled on Saturday to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the Islamist group, with both sides claiming to have the upper hand without producing conclusive evidence.
“About 600 Taliban terrorists have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning. More than 1,000 Taliban militants have been captured or surrendered themselves,” the resistance forces’ spokesperson Fahim Dashti tweeted, Hindustan Times quoted reports as saying.
However, the Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said the districts of Khinj and Unabah had been taken, giving Taliban forces control of four of the province’s seven districts. “The Mujahideen (Taliban fighters) are advancing toward the centre (of the province),” he said on Twitter.
Afghanistan A Wake-up Call for Europe on Defence, Leadership: France | The challenges to security emerging from the upheaval in Afghanistan should be a wake-up call for the European Union, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday, urging the EU to be more ambitious on defence and on global leadership. ”Europe has to become No. 3 super-power besides China and the United States. Let’s open our eyes, we are facing threats and we cannot rely anymore on the protection of the United States,” Le Maire told reporters during an annual business conference in Cernobbio on Lake Como.
Pak Wants to Control Afghan Army. ISI Chief in Kabul to 'Push for' Haqqani Group | Pakistan ISI Chief Hamid Faiz is in Kabul because Pakistan is looking for a backdoor entry into the new Taliban regime. Sources told CNN-News18 that the aim of Faiz’s Kabul visit is to get the Haqqanis in the running to revamp the Afghan army which is in compete disarray after Taliban’s takeover. Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) is regarded as being a patron of the Haqqani Network — which happens to be a UN-and US-designated terror group, along with its nexus to the Al Qaeda. The sources said the purpose of his visit is to solve major differences between Mullah Yaqub of Quetta Shura and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and the Haqqani Network.
Former Afghanistan Prime Minister and Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin (HIG) party chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have always remained a prominent face in the politics of the country.
Top Afghan TV Network Stays on-air Despite Fear of Taliban | As Taliban fighters entered Kabul on the evening of August 15, executives at Afghanistan's biggest independent TV network had a tough decision to make: stay on-air or go dark. Tolo kept broadcasting, but like the rest of the country's TV and radio stations, it now faces a tough and uncertain future under the Taliban, whose return has sent fear coursing through the media.
Celebratory Gunfire in Kabul, No Claim from Taliban | Celebratory gunfire rang out in the capital Kabul overnight as rumours spread the valley had fallen, but the Taliban made no official claim Saturday and a resident told AFP by phone that the reports were false. The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said two people were killed and 20 wounded by the salvos, as the Taliban tweeted a stern admonishment and warned its fighters to stop.
Panjshir, which held out for nearly a decade against the Soviet Union's occupation and also the Taliban's first rule from 1996-2001, is stubbornly holding out. Fighters from the so-called National Resistance Front (NRF) -- made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces -- are understood to have stockpiled a significant armoury in the valley, around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Kabul and guarded by a narrow gorge.
Panjshir Resistance Holds as Taliban Yet to Name Govt | Fresh fighting was reported Saturday between the Taliban and resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, as the hardline Islamists finalise a new government that will set the tone for their rule. Facing the challenge of morphing from insurgents to rulers, the Taliban appear determined to snuff out the Panjshir resistance before announcing who will lead the country in the aftermath of Monday's US troop withdrawal, which was supposed to end two decades of war.
Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan which is giving a tough battle to Taliban, ever since the later captured Afghanistan last month. In Panjshir, former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, holed out alongside Ahmad Massoud — the son of legendary anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud — admitted the perilous position of the NRF.
“The situation is difficult, we have been under invasion,” Saleh said in a video message. Usually known for his sharp Western suits, Saleh was filmed wearing a traditional shalwar kameez tunic and a flat woollen pakol cap favoured by Panjshiris.
“The resistance is continuing and will continue,” he added. Taliban and resistance tweets suggested the key district of Paryan had changed hands several times in the last few days, but that also could not be independently verified.
