Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: 87 Indians Evacuated from Kabul Reach Delhi, 300 More Likely to Be Brought Back Today

Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar said 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days, are being sent to India. “1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated 4m Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India,” the embassy said in a post-midnight tweet. It said embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure the safe return of the Indians.

India has already evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday. The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday.

Meanwhile, France’s says it has evacuated over 570 people, including at least 407 Afghan citizens, from Kabul onboard its military aircraft since Monday. In a statement, the Defense Ministry added that a fourth evacuation plane landed Friday evening in Paris, carrying 4 French citizens and 99 Afghans, mostly people who worked with the French government or French groups in Afghanistan.

