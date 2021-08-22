Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: 87 Indians Evacuated from Kabul Reach Delhi, 300 More Likely to Be Brought Back Today

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Eighty-seven Indians stranded in Afghanistan were brought back to Delhi in a special Air India flight from Kabul early on Sunday. The stranded Indians were first taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe from Kabul on board a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force and the group was brought back to Delhi in the early hours on Sunday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed.
Arindam Bagchi tweeted that two Nepalese citizens are also coming to India on board the Air India flight. “Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow,” Bagchi tweeted at around 1:20 am.
Around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan on Sunday as part of India’s evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghan capital Kabul, people familiar with the development said.
Sri Lanka on Saturday expressed hope that the Taliban will honour their pledges of offering amnesty, protecting women's rights and not harming any foreigners after seizing power in Afghanistan. The Taliban vowed on Tuesday to respect women's rights, media freedom, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists.
Eighty-seven Indians were on Saturday taken to Tajikistan capital Dushanbe from Kabul on board a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force and the group is being brought back to Delhi in a special Air India flight from the central Asian city early on Sunday.
Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021
AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.
Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.
More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595
First batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated to India.
1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated 4m Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India. Emb officials provided consular&logistics asst to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities n all concerned for making this possible@MEAIndia@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/xueNYg6K1F— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 21, 2021
US Reports Possible IS Threat to Kabul Evacuees | A senior US official said Saturday that potential threats by the Islamic State group against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the US military to find new ways for evacuees to reach Kabul airport. The official said that small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be given specific instructions on what to do, including movement to transit points where they can be gathered up by the military. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.
READ | What is the Haqqani Terror Network and What is Their Role in New Taliban Regime
Some of the Taliban's top leaders are gathering in Kabul to discuss the formation of a new Afghan government -- including a representative from the Haqqani network, the country's most feared…
The Afghan baby, who was filmed being lifted over a wall at Kabul’s international airport on Thursday, has been reunited with his father, according to US Marines. US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said the Marines took the baby to a hospital at the airport for a check-up. “The parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill, and so the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that’s at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child’s father," Kirby said.
During a three-hour meeting of university professors and owners of private educational institutions, Taliban representative and Head of Higher Education, Afghanistan, Mullah Farid said there is no alternative and co-education must end. He also said virtuous female lecturers would be allowed to teach only female students but not the male ones.
Taliban Ban Co-education in Afghanistan's Herat | Taliban officials on Saturday issued their first ‘fatwa’ in Afghanistan, banning co-education in government and private universities in the restive Herat province, describing it as the ‘root of all evils in society’ validating fears that the country will undergo major ‘regressive’ changes despite their promises. The announcement comes as the terror group vowed to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan. The decision was taken after a meeting between varsity professors, owners of private institutions, and Taliban authorities, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Saturday.
Mehmood Qureshi on Friday had said Pakistan is determined to play a “positive role" in Afghanistan as he appealed to the Taliban insurgents and former rulers of the war-ravaged country to formulate an all-inclusive political government after mutual consultations. Our envoy in Afghanistan is also in touch with different Afghan personalities, he had said in a statement.
Pakistan ISI-Taliban Nexus Confirmed, Chief Met Insurgents in Kandahar | The Pakistan ISI’s heavy involvement in the deliberations between the Taliban and the Pakistan government has been confirmed. Exclusive photos accessed by CNN-News18 show ISI Chief Hameed Faiz meeting top Taliban leaders in Kandahar. CNN-News18 had previously reported that Pakistan is set to play a major role in the formation of a new government in Kabul. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to reach Kabul on Sunday for talks on the government formation.
Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar said 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days, are being sent to India. “1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated 4m Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India,” the embassy said in a post-midnight tweet. It said embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure the safe return of the Indians.
India has already evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday. The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday.
Meanwhile, France’s says it has evacuated over 570 people, including at least 407 Afghan citizens, from Kabul onboard its military aircraft since Monday. In a statement, the Defense Ministry added that a fourth evacuation plane landed Friday evening in Paris, carrying 4 French citizens and 99 Afghans, mostly people who worked with the French government or French groups in Afghanistan.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here