Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: 145 Evacuated from Kabul Reach Delhi; Biden Still Hopes Afghan Airlift Will End by August 31

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: India evacuated around 145 people from Afghanistan on Monday which includes Indian and Afghan nationals amid a scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country in the wake of deteriorating security situation and increasing Taliban hostilities. Sources said flights-IndiGo 6E 1702 and Vistara UK284 have arrived at New Delhi’s IGI airport today morning and the passengers are undergoing immigration clearance and RT-PCR tests.

On Sunday, India evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul. Separately, 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, are being repatriated to India on Sunday night, the Indian embassy in Qatar said this evening.

Yesteray, a total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown out of Kabul to Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as the chaos continued at the airport in the Afghan capital. Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF 130J transport aircraft, officials said.