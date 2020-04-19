WORLD

1-MIN READ

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in Self-isolation after Staff Test Positive for Covid-19

A file photo of Ashraf Ghani. REUTERS/Parwiz/File photo

There has been no official reaction from the Afghan government or any reports that Ghani himself has contacted the viral infection.

  • IANS Kabul
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 11:37 PM IST
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has self-isolated himself after at least 20 people at the presidential palace tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Sunday.

Twenty cases were initially reported, but on Sunday Western media reports said the number had risen to 40, the BBC reported.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre, Afghanistan has 993 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths.

There are also fears that the virus could have spread after more than 150,000 Afghans returned from virus-stricken Iran during March, while tens of thousands of others returned from Pakistan, the BBC said.

Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    13,295

    +1,006*  

  • Total Confirmed

    16,116

    +1,324*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,302

    +287*  

  • Total DEATHS

    519

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (05:00 PM)
World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
