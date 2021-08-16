Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's 1st Statement After Fleeing: 'Left to Prevent Bloodshed, Taliban Won'

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that he had fled the country on Sunday to “prevent a flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban entered the capital, capping a lightning offensive across the country.

Taliban militants have now entered the capital. Three senior Taliban sources told AFP that the insurgents had taken control of the presidential palace and were holding a meeting on security in the capital.

Ghani said he believed “countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed" if he had stayed behind.

“The Taliban have won… and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“They are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks," he added.

He did not say where he had travelled to, but leading Afghan media group Tolo news suggested he had gone to Tajikistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the peace process, had earlier accused Ghani of “leaving the people to this situation". Read his entire statement:

❝Dear countrymen!

Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years. If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city.

The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bloodshed, I thought it was best to get out. Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen’s honor, wealth and self-esteem.

Didn’t they win the legitimacy of hearts. Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won’t give it to them. They are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honor of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks.

Many people and many Aqshar are in fear and are unreliable in the future. It is necessary for Taliban to assure all the people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan to win the legitimacy and the hearts of the people. Make a clear plan to do and share it with the public. I will always continue to serve my nation with an intellectual moment and a plan to develop.

Lots more talk for the future

Long live Afghanistan❞

