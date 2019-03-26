English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador in Row over Pakistan PM Remarks
Imran Khan reportedly told Pakistani journalists on Monday that forming an interim Afghan government would smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Reuters)
Kabul: Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan over reported remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that suggested Kabul should set up an interim government.
Khan told Pakistani journalists on Monday that forming an interim Afghan government would smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government, according to comments published in The Express Tribune.
