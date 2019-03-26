LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador in Row over Pakistan PM Remarks

Imran Khan reportedly told Pakistani journalists on Monday that forming an interim Afghan government would smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Reuters)
Kabul: Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan over reported remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that suggested Kabul should set up an interim government.

Khan told Pakistani journalists on Monday that forming an interim Afghan government would smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government, according to comments published in The Express Tribune.
