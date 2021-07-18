Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has recalled the Afghan envoy and other Afghan diplomats from Islamabad, according to local media reports. This comes after the alleged abduction of daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, who was briefly kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan, said in tweet on Sunday that the ambassador and senior Afghan diplomats from Islamabad were summoned to Kabul.

Two days back, the daughter of Silsila Alikhil, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, was seized for several hours and “severely tortured", the foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details of the abduction in Islamabad.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the abduction and expressed deep concern about the safety and security of its diplomats, their families, and the staff of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

