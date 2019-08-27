Take the pledge to vote

Afghanistan Seeks UNSC's Intervention after Pakistan's Repeated 'Territory Violations'

The letter to the UNSC also condemned Pakistan’s failure to adhere to the repeated appeals made by the Afghanistan government “to cease the illegal and provocative activities.”

News18.com

August 27, 2019
Afghanistan Seeks UNSC's Intervention after Pakistan's Repeated 'Territory Violations'
File image of Afghanistan flag. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Seeking intervention of the UN Security Council, Afghanistan on Tuesday raised concern over Pakistan’s continued violation of territory and shelling the country's eastern districts.

“These violations were in the form of shelling of districts in eastern parts of Afghanistan; construction of military posts and barriers on Afghan territory; and violation of Afghan air space by Pakistani military aircraft,” Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN, Adela Raz, wrote in the letter to the UNSC.

It also condemned Pakistan’s failure to adhere to the repeated appeals made by the Afghanistan government “to cease the illegal and provocative activities.”

The letter was written in the backdrop of the recent incident on August 19 and 20, wherein Pakistani military forces fired 200 rockets into Shelton district of Kunar province.

“These attacks have resulted in the destruction of residential property and displacement of the local population, which has suffered greatly as a result of the latest violations,” the letter stated.

The war-torn country reiterated its call to the Security Council to “take necessary measures and actions to bring about an end to the violations.”

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
