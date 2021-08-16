Afghanistan Taliban News LIVE: Govt to Help Afghan Hindus, Sikhs if They Want to Come to India; US Soldiers Kill 2 Men at Kabul Airport

Afghanistan News: Malala Yousafzai Says 'Deeply Worried' for Women, Minorities | Shocked at the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has said she is "deeply worried" for women, minorities and human rights advocates living in the strife-torn country. The 24-year-old rights activist, who was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 in Pakistan's Swat region for her campaign for the education of girls, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians in Afghanistan. Read more

Afghanistan News: Russia says President Ashraf Ghani Fled With Cars and Helicopter Full of Cash | Russia's embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, the RIA news agency reported. Ghani, whose current whereabouts are unknown, said he left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. He said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Urge @DrSJaishankar , MEA, GoI, to arrange for immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation. @MEAIndia

Stocks Mostly Down as China Recovery Weakens, on Afghan Fallout | Stock markets mostly retreated on Monday as weak Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus and the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan gnawed at investor sentiment. Europe's main equity indices were lower after widespread falls across Asia. Oil prices were down more than 1.0 percent, while the dollar mostly firmed against its main rivals.

Afghanistan News: Kabul's Former 'Green Zone' Abandoned | Kabul's former diplomatic quarter fell silent on Monday as foreign missions were moved to the airport, leaving Taliban patrols in control of the fortified zone of concrete blast walls and checkpoints known as the Green Zone. With police and security contractors who once guarded the embassies in the Wazir Akbar Khan district now gone, some motorists were forced to get out of their cars and lift security barriers themselves before driving through.

Afghanistan Taliban News: Indian Air Force Flight Lands in Kabul | A special flight operated by the Indian Air Force just landed in Kabul to bring back stranded Indians, including embassy staff, the Hindustan Times has reported. Even though civilian flights are prohibited in Afghanistan, US forces stationed at the Kabul airport continue to assist in military evacuations.

Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, and videos emerged of people dropping from the skies, and some clinging to flight wings as people tried to desperately flee a day after…

‣ Sullivan says Biden faced “bad choices” on the subject. The president ultimately opted to bring U.S. troops home and leave the Afghans to fight for themselves. He says “it’s heartbreaking” to see what’s happening in Kabul but that Biden “stands by” his decision. Sullivan spoke Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today.”

‣ He added that the “worst-case scenario” for the U.S. would be to send thousands of troops to fight in a civil war when the Afghan army “wasn’t prepared to fight itself."

‣ Sullivan said Monday that President Joe Biden didn’t want the U.S. to enter a “third decade of conflict” in Afghanistan and believed it was time for the Afghan army to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars of investment and training by the U.S. But Sullivan said, “we could not give them the will and ultimately they decided that they would not fight for Kabul.”

Afghanistan News: Joe Biden 'Stands By' His Decision | U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan.

IAF Plane Lands in Afghanistan's Kabul to Bring Back Stranded Indians, Including Embassy Staff | The Indian Air Force (IAF) has operated a special flight which just landed in Afghanistan’s Kabul to evacuate stranded Indians, including embassy staff and their families. Kabul has been gripped by fear and panic after Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital city on Sunday. People familiar with the development said the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation. Read more

UNSC Meet on Afghanistan Today | lndia will invite secratary general Antonio Gurerres to brief the UN Security council on the developments in Afghanistan. After the briefing, the floor will be open to members to make their statements. Countries will voice individually their concern. A resolution or a Presidential statement (as an outcome document) is unlikely.

Afghanistan News: Taliban Asks Govt Staff to Return to Work, Says Report | According to Afghan news portal Ariana, the Taliban have asked government staff to return to work. “No Afghan citizen should worry about anyone who served in the previous government, and we will serve in our homeland,” said Hanafi, Ariana reported.

Afghanistan Newss: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says Afghans Have Broken 'Shackles of Slavery' | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday seemed to endorse the Taliban taking over Kabul by saying that Afghanistan has broken the "shackles of slavery" in the neighbouring war-torn country. The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Kabul before entering the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to flee the country.

Afghanistan News: Germany Says US Troop Withdrawal 'Biggest NATO Debacle' | The withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan is the "biggest NATO debacle" since the founding of the alliance, the head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party said Monday. With the Taliban sweeping to power after NATO troops withdrew, CDU party chief Armin Laschet said: "It is evident that this engagement of the international community was not successful. It is the biggest debacle that NATO has suffered since its founding, and we're standing before an epochal change."

Afghanistan News: Hamas congratulates Taliban | The Islamic militant group Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for their swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States’ 20-year presence in the country. In a statement on Monday, Hamas welcomed “the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land” and praised what it said was the Taliban’s “courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years.” Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel’s existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election. Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and the European Union. It wished the people of Afghanistan future success and said the ouster of the American troops proves “that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, is due for victory.”

Afghanistan News: Time to Test Taliban, Says Abdul Ghani Baradar | A senior Taliban official told TOLOnews that their leadership in Doha is currently in talks and is in contact with the international community and political parties inside Afghanistan. On the other hand, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's political deputy, says that now is the time for the Taliban to be tested and that they must prove that they can run the system. "Now is the time to test and test us, because we now have how to ensure the safety of the people"

Afghanistan News: India Says Doors Open to Afghan's Sikh and Hindu Minorities | India will help members of Afghanistan's tiny Sikh and Hindu community to come to India, the foreign ministry said on Monday. "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement. India invested millions of dollars in development projects in Afghanistan and Bagchi said the government stood by the Afghans who had partnered it in that task.

Afghanistan News: Italy Flies Staff Back | An Italian military flight carrying 70 embassy staff, Afghan employees and Italian nationals has landed at Rome’s Leonardo Da Vinci Airport. All were undergoing COVID tests before being allowed to leave the airport after the overnight flight from Kabul. Francesca Mannocchi, an Italian journalist who was among those evacuated, said 20 were Afghan employees and their families, including women and children, who have been evacuated for their safety.

Afghanistan News: UK Soldiers' Families Shocked by Taliban Blitz | Families of British soldiers who died in Afghanistan have expressed dismay at the sudden fall of the country to the Taliban. Graham Knight, the father of 25-year-old Ben Knight who was killed when his Nimrod aircraft exploded in Afghanistan in 2006, said the British government should have moved more quickly to get civilians out. The 69-year-old said the Taliban made their intent “very clear that, as soon as we went out, they would move in.”

Afghanistan News: Why Afghan Women Are Devastated About Taliban Return | There were public beatings and stoning then and vice squads used to roam the streets, eyes on inappropriate dressing and inadequate length of beards and their ears pricked to pick up any sound of radio or TV, ready to hand out punishment for all these ‘offences’. As Taliban return, many Afghans would be afraid that they will bring back their harsh regime of Islamic governance. Especially concerning is the future of women, who were prevented from going to school and even stepping out all by themselves. Read more

Afghanistan News: Taliban Won't Get Access to Afghan Reserves Held in US | The Taliban will be denied access to any Afghan reserves held in US accounts, a US administration official told AFP on Monday. As US forces were evacuating Afghanistan's capital after the Taliban's swift takeover, the official said, "Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban."

Afghanistan News: Taliban to Offer Al-Qaeda Covert Support | The Taliban will offer support to Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan more discreetly than during their first period in power when they openly embraced the terror network, analysts say. After conquering Kabul for the first time in 1996, the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban regime provided Al-Qaeda with a safe haven to operate training camps, even describing its leader Osama bin Laden as a "guest" of the country. But after being overthrown in 2001 in retaliation for the September 11 attacks in the United States, which were planned from Afghanistan, the incoming Taliban authorities in Kabul are expected to take a new approach this time.

Taliban Loves Cricket: Afghanistan Cricket Board Optimistic | Cricket will not be a casualty in the wake of drastic political change in Afghanistan, assured country’s cricket board CEO Hamid Shinwari, saying the Taliban “love" and “support" the game. Speaking to PTI from Kabul, Shinwari also assured that the members of the national team and their families are safe as the Taliban took over the reins of the country. Read more

Global Shares Slip as Investors Fret Over Afghanistan Taliban Takeover | A surprisingly sharp slowdown in Chinese economic activity and a rapid Taliban takeover in Afghanistan helped drive global shares lower Monday. All three major U.S. indices opened Monday sharply lower, after posting fresh record highs last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.63 points, or 0.38%, in early trading, while the S&P 500 lost 0.30% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.32%. The disappointing data out of China also ended a 10-day run of gains for European stocks, with commodity-linked stocks - which are sensitive to demand from China - falling the most. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.5% past midday in London, easing from record levels last week.

Germany must urgently evacuate up to 10,000 people from Afghanistan for whom its has responsibility, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues, warning that the fallout from the conflict will…

‣ The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks not yet announced publicly. The official said McKenzie urged the Taliban not to interfere with the evacuation and said the U.S. military would respond forcefully to defend the airport if necessary.

‣ The official said that in the meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, Gen. Frank McKenzie won Taliban agreement to establish a “deconfliction mechanism” — an arrangement by which evacuation operations at the airport can continue without interference by the new rulers of the country.

Afghanistan News: US Tells Taliban Not to Hinder Kabul Evacuation | A U.S. defense official says the head of Central Command has met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to urge their fighters not to interfere with the U.S. military’s evacuation operations at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

UN Says World Must Unite to Combat 'Global Terrorist Threat' in Afghanistan | United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan." "The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

Taliban takeover has plunged Afghanistan’s future into uncertainty with several countries trying to fly out their natives, while residents rush to Kabul airport in hope of leaving the country. UK’s defence secretary B Wallace has said that their country is targeting 1,200-1,500 evacuations a day and there are plans in place to ‘keep planes flowing’. Air India meanwhile confirmed that the Afghan airspace has been shut amid chaos at the airport and commercial flights have been suspended.

The UN Security Council, under the Presidency of India, will meet again today around 7:30 pm to discuss the grim situation in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover. The move comes after Russia said that it was working with other countries to hold a discussion on complete military takeover of the country by insurgents. Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France, and China. It remains unclear how the Taliban would be regarded by the United Nations should the movement declare itself the legitimate power.

As president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh said that he was in “his soil and with the people; for a cause and purpose”. He added that opposing “Pakistan-backed oppression and brutal dictatorship” is their legitimacy. UK prime minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, said that UK is working with its partners to send a clear message through NATO meet on Friday that “nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban”.

Sources told News18 that the situation in the war-torn country is “extremely bad” and posts have been deployed by Taliban. “Roads towards airport almost closed,” a source said. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul airport as people tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban retook the country in little more than a week. This came after US President Joe Biden began the final withdrawal of troops, closing America’s longest war.

A visibly upset woman, who arrived in Delhi on Monday from the war-torn nation, said that the Taliban are going to kill them. “I can’t believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,” she said.

The United States led more than 65 nations in urging the resurgent Taliban to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for any abuses. “The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter as the State Department released a statement signed by its close allies. “Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life,” the joint statement said.

The country also lowered the flag on its embassy in Kabul and has relocated almost all staff to the airport, where US forces are taking over air traffic control, officials said Sunday. “We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights,” the Pentagon and State Department said in a joint statement.

